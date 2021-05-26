Entain Further Cools on Russia with Partypoker Sochi Client Closure

A Moscow court has banned political organisations linked to the jailed Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny, classifying them as “extremist”.According to the court ruling, activists will risk prison sentences if they continue their work with Navalny and anyone who publicly supports Navalny’s political network will now be barred from running for public office.Following the ruling, a court statement said Navalny’s regional network offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) had been banned with immediate effect. “It was found that these organisations not only disseminated information that incited hatred and enmity against government officials, but also committed extremist actions,” prosecutors’ spokesman Alexei Zhafyarov said outside the court.Navalny’s lawyers said they would appeal against the ruling. Writing on social media from prison, Navalny promised he would “not retreat”.”We’re not going anywhere. We’ll digest this, sort things out, change, and evolve. We’ll adapt. We won’t step back from our aims and ideas. This is our country and we do not have another one.”He then urged his supporters to change how they work.Navalny is in prison for violating the terms of parole in an embezzlement case charges he says are politically motivated.Navalny was allegedly poisoned by the Russian state in 2020 with a nerve agent. He almost lost his life before he was transported to Germany for treatment. Upon his successful treatment he returned to Russia where he was immediately arrested and chargedThe post Russia orders closure of all ‘extremist’ organizations linked to imprisoned Putin rival, Alexei Navalny appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.