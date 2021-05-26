Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Entain Further Cools on Russia with Partypoker Sochi Client Closure

pokerfuse.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntain, formerly GVC, parent company of partypoker, has taken another step back from the Russian online poker market, closing its dedicated Partypoker Sochi online poker client. The online poker site continues to operate in Russia, PRO understands. However, its client specifically designed for the market—which only launched six months ago—has...

pokerfuse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Poker#Poker Online#Offline#Gvc#Russian#Pro#Client#Market Position#Parent Company#Maintenance
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia Takes Further Step Toward Exiting Open Skies Treaty

The Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, has voted to withdraw the country from the Open Skies Treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities, following the departure from the accord by the United States late last year. The move to exit from the treaty, which was approved by the...
Voice of America

Russia's Newsru Media Outlet Announces Closure, Blames Political Situation

MOSCOW - Russian online news site Newsru announced on Monday it was closing for economic reasons, saying that advertisers were steering clear of it because its story selection did not follow pro-Kremlin state media. Russia's TV media landscape is dominated by pro-Kremlin state outlets. There's a bit more variety online...
Posted by
Daily Mail

President Putin and Belarus leader Lukashenko 'agree loan deal' during a yacht tour in Sochi amid international uproar over the hijacking of Ryanair flight to detain dissident journalist

Vladimir Putin and Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko have 'agreed a loan deal' during a yacht tour in Sochi amid international uproar over the hijacking of a Ryanair flight to detain a dissident journalist. The Russian President and Mr Lukashenko held a second day of talks - as well as a...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Russia announces Arctic military drills in further sign of increasing presence

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia says it will conduct strategic military drills in the Arctic this autumn, in another sign of the Kremlin’s drive to assert its presence in the region. The command of Russia’s Northern Fleet announced the...
Gamblingpocketfives.com

WPT500 Online Champ David Afework Disqualified by partypoker

Less than a week after his victory, WPT500 Online winner David Afework has been disqualified by partypoker and his $160,210 first-place prize money redistributed to the rest of the field, according to a recent post by Afework on the Two Plus Two Forums. Afework, a UK-based poker player, posting on...
casinobeats.com

SBC Digital North America: ‘We want to make sure regulations stay with science’

As the US continues to open up online gambling within multiple states, the temptation for aggressive revenue-building tactics within America’s new gambling markets is understandable. As part of a panel session – sponsored by Epic Risk Management – on the second day of SBC Digital North America, entitled ‘Staying ahead...
investing.com

Bitcoin Could Crash Further

A JP Morgan analyst says that Bitcoin's fair value is between $24,000 and $36,000 following the recent market correction and cooling interest in the asset. The note says that rising volatility is to blame for the recent loss of interest from institutions. JP Morgan will soon join the likes of...
investing.com

Bitcoin to continue falling further?

Investing.com – With Bitcoin currently trading around 43% below its all-time high hit earlier this year, some have hoped that the selling pressure would be over. However, analysts at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) argue that the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency still has further to fall. In a recent research note,...
Coronavirusfilmneweurope.com

Romania to Further Ease Restrictions

BUCHAREST: Cultural and artistic events are allowed indoors in Romania at 70% of the capacity starting 1 June 2021, compared to 50% that was decided on 15 May 2021. The number of people allowed during outdoor cultural activities increased from 500 to 1,000. The access is allowed only to persons...
softpedia.com

eM Client 8.2.1473.0

As its name implies, eM Client is an email client, designed for Windows. The tool comes with interesting features, such as calendars, contacts and tasks, and it can be easily handled by users of any level of experience. Add e-mail settings. The app’s interface is clean and intuitive; you can...
melodyinter.com

Russia orders closure of all ‘extremist’ organizations linked to imprisoned Putin rival, Alexei Navalny

A Moscow court has banned political organisations linked to the jailed Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny, classifying them as “extremist”.According to the court ruling, activists will risk prison sentences if they continue their work with Navalny and anyone who publicly supports Navalny’s political network will now be barred from running for public office.Following the ruling, a court statement said Navalny’s regional network offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) had been banned with immediate effect. “It was found that these organisations not only disseminated information that incited hatred and enmity against government officials, but also committed extremist actions,” prosecutors’ spokesman Alexei Zhafyarov said outside the court.Navalny’s lawyers said they would appeal against the ruling. Writing on social media from prison, Navalny promised he would “not retreat”.”We’re not going anywhere. We’ll digest this, sort things out, change, and evolve. We’ll adapt. We won’t step back from our aims and ideas. This is our country and we do not have another one.”He then urged his supporters to change how they work.Navalny is in prison for violating the terms of parole in an embezzlement case charges he says are politically motivated.Navalny was allegedly poisoned by the Russian state in 2020 with a nerve agent. He almost lost his life before he was transported to Germany for treatment. Upon his successful treatment he returned to Russia where he was immediately arrested and chargedThe post Russia orders closure of all ‘extremist’ organizations linked to imprisoned Putin rival, Alexei Navalny appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
primenewsghana.com

Trade surplus narrows further

Ghana’s merchandise trade balance, which it has maintained over every successive quarter since the last quarter of 2016, has however continued to narrow according to data from the Bank of Ghana and the latest statistics confirm that this trend has continued into the latest reporting period. For the first four...
vmware.com

vSphere CLient Disk Size

Hi. I have expanded 2 thick provisioned, eager zeroed disks using vmkfstools and the web page for the ESX host shows the correct new size of the disks for the VM. However, the vcenter/vsphere web client is not showing the updated disk sizes. I tried to rescan storage but that did not help. Also, a manual browse of the files using the datastore browser shows the correct size.
Posted by
TheStreet

Time Tracking Software and Client Profitability

I have been working with financial advisers for nearly 30 years and over that time the topic of profitability both at the firm level and the client level has been discussed with increasing regularity. However, what is interesting is that despite being in a labor-based service business, it appears that the wealth management industry as a whole does not actually track its time to determine if or by how much an individual client contributes to a firms’ profitability.
stevivor.com

Koch Media launches Prime Matter “premium gaming label”

Koch Media today launched a new “premium gaming label” called Prime Matter alongside news of sixteen titles that will be released under it. “Prime Matter is a new home for premium games, offering both current and future partners all the expertise of the Koch Media Group alongside a new and dynamic team dedicated to maximising their true potential,” said Koch Media’s CEO Klemens Kundratitz.
bostonstar.com

Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Partnership on Permitted Proven Treasure Recovery Areas and Operations

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ('TSR' or 'the Company'), (OTC PINK:BLIS), proudly announces that the Company has entered into a long-term agreement for partnership on proven perpetually permitted wreck sites off the East Coast of Florida for work during the summer season. The Company and its new partner have acquired a purpose-built recovery vessel for use, which TSR has outfitted with state of the art equipment for search, location and recovery operations. Such operations have been ongoing for final surveying, and preparation of the recovery/dive vessel for immediate operations.
StreetInsider.com

Capital increase in TORM in connection with delivery of vessel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. With reference to Company Announcement no. 03 dated 01 March 2021 regarding the acquisition of eight 2007-2012 built MR product tanker vessels from Team Tankers Deep Sea Ltd, TORM plc (“TORM”) has increased its share capital by 668,423 A-shares (corresponding to USD 6,684.23) as a result of the delivery of the sixth vessel of the transaction, the MR vessel Team Voyager.
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Venzee Technologies Wins Large Enterprise Client in Competitive Syndication Bid

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ, OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), a smart tech Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, used by Consumer Brands to move critical, consumer-facing product information to any global retailer, announced today additional Mesh Connector™ sales to a leading manufacturer and distributor of thermoelectric and refrigeration products.