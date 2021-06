The Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 Cup will run on 16 and 17 June as part of a collaboration between the hugely popular video game and UEFA. Fortnite's Battle Royale and Creative Mode gameplay are available globally, with more than 350 million player accounts. Over the course of two days, eligible Fortnite players around the world will be able to compete across two rounds, where they will have the opportunity to earn valuable points along the way. The top-performing players will be able to earn prize money as well as in-game rewards.