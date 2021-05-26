Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

Recall Election for District Attorney Jill Ravitch Set for September 14th

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe date for a recall election of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch has been set. The Board of Supervisors voted yesterday to formally set the date for September 14th. Supporters of the recall were able to collect more than 43-thousand signatures, and 32-thousand of them were validated, which clears the requirement for the recall to be on the ballot. The recall campaign was launched by county developer Bill Gallaher and his family.

Sonoma County, CAksro.com

State and County Decline to Act on Finance Complaint in Ravitch Recall

A complaint on campaign spending for the recall of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch will not be acted on. Ravitch raised concerns around the fundraising efforts of local developer Bill Gallaher saying that he has violated a county ordinance capping individual contributions to a recall campaign at 3,350 dollars. However, the California Attorney General’s Office and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have chosen not to get involved. The state cites a lack of authority for local civil ordinances and the county says that the ordinance calls for investigations to be done through the County DA’s Office. However, county counsel has previously stated to the Press Democrat that Gallaher’s spending “clearly violates Sonoma’s local campaign contribution limits.“ So far, Gallaher has contributed nearly $800,000 dollars towards the recall of Ravitch. As of the latest campaign finance reports, Gallaher is the sole contributor to the recall campaign.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

PD Editorial: Clearing a path for cannabis farms in Sonoma County

There isn’t much middle ground to be found in a smoldering argument over Sonoma County’s rules for commercial cannabis farming. Many residents in the county’s rural enclaves don’t want cannabis fields anywhere near their homes. Growers counter that it’s time to start treating the once-outlawed plant as just another crop in a county with a long tradition of farming.
Santa Rosa, CABakersfield Californian

Bid to recall Sonoma County prosecutor qualifies for ballot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A recall campaign against Sonoma County's district attorney that is being bankrolled by a wealthy developer she prosecuted over his company’s actions during a deadly 2017 wildfire has enough verified signatures to qualify for the ballot, officials said. Developer Bill Gallaher has spent nearly $800,000...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: In a court of law, facts and evidence are required to prove one’s case. In the field of science, facts and evidence are required to make one’s claim. Yet today, giving no facts or evidence, the Republican Party is still at its highest level pushing the notion that the 2020 presidential election was a fraud. What a bunch of malarkey.
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

County undertaking major review, overhaul of homeless services

Los Guilicos Transitional Village functioning, more shelters sought countywide. Homelessness is a huge issue with multiple roots and seemingly endless demands on government and private resources. There are no simple solutions, no single way to cope with the physical, emotional, spiritual, and social damage caused when hundreds of thousands of people in America have no permanent residence or access to basic hygiene and shelter. And that’s just a best guesstimate by the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department from 2020. California has over 150,000 homeless people, and Sonoma County numbers hover just under 3,000. Given the nature of the problem, head counts are suspect and subject to who is visible when the counters come by.
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Contentious commercial cannabis rules headed to Board of Supervisors

Impact of new rules are not easily predictable with impending water and fire issues. The scramble to legitimize and tax a potential billion-dollar marijuana industry has been scattershot since growth and use for medical purposes was first permitted in 2015, followed by personal use legitimization in 2016, and then a 2017 state law that legitimizes both commercial and personal production.
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

70% of Sonoma County now at least partially vaccinated

500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have now been administered in Sonoma County, and 70% of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, health officials announced Friday. The county added to the eligible pool about 23,300 children in the age range of 12-15 on...
Sonoma County, CAca.gov

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Announces Virtual Public Meeting on Input of Draft Election Administration Plan for New Election Model

This meeting is open to anyone, but input is particularly sought from representatives of the disability community and community organizations and individuals that advocate on behalf of, or provide services to, individuals with disabilities. The meeting specifics are listed below:. Date: May 24, 2021. Time: 6 p.m. Pacific Time. Location:...
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

Vacation rentals and winery workshops set for May 26

Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission has a big agenda for May. Permit Sonoma will hold a public workshop to take input and recommendations to improve how vacation rentals are regulated throughout Sonoma County. The first workshop will be held at the May 26 virtual meeting of the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Mendocino County, CAtheava.com

Mendocino County Today: Monday, May 17, 2021

EXTENSIVE MARINE LAYER CLOUDS will keep the coast cool, while warm, dry and sunny weather continues across the interior through Tuesday. Unseasonably cool weather will arrive by Wednesday with brisk northerly winds. A slight chance of showers will be found mainly for the northern interior mountains Wednesday and Thursday. (NWS)
Cloverdale, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Meet the Icarians of Cloverdale

Cloverdale has had a rich and colorful history, but perhaps the most unexpected bit of color might have been the six-year existence of a commune run by French anarchists from 1881 to 1886 just south of town on what is now Asti road. They were followers of French revolutionary philosopher Etienne Cabet, who had gotten sideways with the restored Bourbon Monarchy, as anarchists are wont to do. He was exiled by King Louis Phillippe I (“The Citizen King”) and moved to London, where he started the Icaria movement.
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

‘We need you to lean in with us’: Gore talks homelessness

In a far-ranging conversation about the homeless in Sonoma County, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore made several things clear: it’s time for action, everyone will be a part of bearing the burden, the time for “not in my backyard” mentality has passed and that if these things cost him an election, it’s a price he’s willing to pay.
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

New final environmental impact review available for Elnoka development

Along-anticipated Final Environment Impact Report (FEIR) was released by Santa Rosa planners at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 1, starting the clock ticking on a public comment period. The public has until June 10 to digest the 726page document and submit their comments. All written comments received will be made public at least 10 days before the FEIR is considered for certification.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires. I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news. If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be...