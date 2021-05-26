Recall Election for District Attorney Jill Ravitch Set for September 14th
The date for a recall election of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch has been set. The Board of Supervisors voted yesterday to formally set the date for September 14th. Supporters of the recall were able to collect more than 43-thousand signatures, and 32-thousand of them were validated, which clears the requirement for the recall to be on the ballot. The recall campaign was launched by county developer Bill Gallaher and his family.www.ksro.com