A large volume of research has been produced in the last few decades on the roles that women play in food systems, the constraints they face, and how they can play a key role in agricultural transformation. There is evidence that achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment in food systems will result in better food security and nutrition, and more just, resilient, and sustainable food systems for all. To assess the state of knowledge on these important questions, we conducted a review of the evidence on key gender issues, assessing consensus and gaps in the literature regarding what works to achieve gender just and equitable food systems.