Redmond City Council Approves Federal Covid Recovery Grant for Redmond Airport

The Redmond City Council has approved an almost three and a half million dollar Covid relief grant from the Federal Aviation Administration that will go to the Redmond Airport. The federal funds are intended to help airports severely impacted by low passenger levels, sanitizing, and other pandemic-related expenses. Typically the funds go toward airport upgrades and expansions, but this time around the money will go toward recovery and survival. Redmond Airport has already received more than nine million dollars in federal Covid relief funding.