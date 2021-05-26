Memorial Day ceremony returns to Exeter

EXETER – The American Legion Post 94 in Exeter will be hosting their Memorial Day Service this coming Monday, May 31, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Exeter District Cemetery. This year’s keynote speaker is Assemblyman Devon Mathis. Before joining the Assembly, Mathis served for 10 years as a sergeant in the Army National Guard, including two tours in Iraq. During his second tour in Iraq, Sgt. Mathis was severely injured in a roadside bomb attack, for which he was awarded a Purple Heart.