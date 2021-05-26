Aaron Rodgers teams with Bryson DeChambeau to face Tom Brady-Phil Mickelson in Capital One’s The Match
Bryson DeChambeau may not have gotten the finish he wanted at the PGA Championship, but that won't stop him from remaining in golf's spotlight. Turner Sports announced on Wednesday that DeChambeau, an SMU product, alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will take part in the next edition of Capital One's The Match against Phil Mickelson, the 2021 PGA Championship winner, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.