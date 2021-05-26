$60 Million Set Aside for Road Maintenance in Sonoma County
Sonoma County has approved funding for road maintenance and repair. The Board of Supervisors approved a combined $60-million yesterday. Nearly $40-million of that money will be used for road maintenance to repair or replace over 40 miles of county roads over the next two years. The board also approved the allocation of $20-million to fund the repair of roads and retaining walls, bridge design studies, and other items. A list and map of roadways that are being targeted can be found on the county website.www.ksro.com