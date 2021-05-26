Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

$60 Million Set Aside for Road Maintenance in Sonoma County

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County has approved funding for road maintenance and repair. The Board of Supervisors approved a combined $60-million yesterday. Nearly $40-million of that money will be used for road maintenance to repair or replace over 40 miles of county roads over the next two years. The board also approved the allocation of $20-million to fund the repair of roads and retaining walls, bridge design studies, and other items. A list and map of roadways that are being targeted can be found on the county website.

Sonoma County, CAksro.com

State and County Decline to Act on Finance Complaint in Ravitch Recall

A complaint on campaign spending for the recall of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch will not be acted on. Ravitch raised concerns around the fundraising efforts of local developer Bill Gallaher saying that he has violated a county ordinance capping individual contributions to a recall campaign at 3,350 dollars. However, the California Attorney General’s Office and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have chosen not to get involved. The state cites a lack of authority for local civil ordinances and the county says that the ordinance calls for investigations to be done through the County DA’s Office. However, county counsel has previously stated to the Press Democrat that Gallaher’s spending “clearly violates Sonoma’s local campaign contribution limits.“ So far, Gallaher has contributed nearly $800,000 dollars towards the recall of Ravitch. As of the latest campaign finance reports, Gallaher is the sole contributor to the recall campaign.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

PD Editorial: Clearing a path for cannabis farms in Sonoma County

There isn’t much middle ground to be found in a smoldering argument over Sonoma County’s rules for commercial cannabis farming. Many residents in the county’s rural enclaves don’t want cannabis fields anywhere near their homes. Growers counter that it’s time to start treating the once-outlawed plant as just another crop in a county with a long tradition of farming.
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

New final environmental impact review available for Elnoka development

Along-anticipated Final Environment Impact Report (FEIR) was released by Santa Rosa planners at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 1, starting the clock ticking on a public comment period. The public has until June 10 to digest the 726page document and submit their comments. All written comments received will be made public at least 10 days before the FEIR is considered for certification.
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

Vacation rentals and winery workshops set for May 26

Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission has a big agenda for May. Permit Sonoma will hold a public workshop to take input and recommendations to improve how vacation rentals are regulated throughout Sonoma County. The first workshop will be held at the May 26 virtual meeting of the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

70% of Sonoma County residents now at least partially vaccinated

70% of Sonoma County now at least partially vaccinated. 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have now been administered in Sonoma County, and 70% of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, health officials announced Friday. The county added to the eligible pool about...
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Contentious commercial cannabis rules headed to Board of Supervisors

Impact of new rules are not easily predictable with impending water and fire issues. The scramble to legitimize and tax a potential billion-dollar marijuana industry has been scattershot since growth and use for medical purposes was first permitted in 2015, followed by personal use legitimization in 2016, and then a 2017 state law that legitimizes both commercial and personal production.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires. I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news. If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma set for melee over proposed cannabis ordinance

Supervisors to vote on cannabis ordinance on May 18 Board of Supervisors meetings are currently held virtually. Members of the public can watch or join the May 18 meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. SEE AGENDA: For published agendas go to sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. WATCH LIVESTREAM: sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. JOIN THE ZOOM MEETING: Participate in the Zoom meeting by computer, tablet, smartphone application, or by calling in. Participation information is on the first page of each agenda. PUBLIC COMMENT: Public Comment may be made via email or during the live zoom meeting. To submit an emailed public comment to the Board email bos@sonoma-county.org. Provide name, agenda number(s) on which you wish to speak and your comment.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Letters to the Editor, May 14: City turned down homeless-shelter grant!

EDITOR: I am writing this letter on behalf of the board of directors of Sonoma Overnight Support. After the article in the Index Tribune (“Sonoma Struggles to Support Homeless,” May 7), which stated that the City of Sonoma concluded it had to forego a $295,000 state grant to rehab the Haven, SOS has heard from several sources who interpreted the article as SOS having turned down the money. This is absolutely not true.
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

Sonoma County tourism took $1 billion hit last year; summer prospects bright

As the start of the traditional summer tourist season nears with Memorial Day weekend, the local hospitality sector has high hopes for the second half of the year. As the coronavirus pandemic fades and people are making travel plans, hoteliers and restaurant owners are eager to look forward and put last year’s struggles and financial losses behind them.