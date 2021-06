The 49ers are already thinking about extending Fred Warner, and they’ll soon have to consider Nick Bosa, too. Let’s make some predictions, shall we?. The San Francisco 49ers‘ move up to the No. 3 overall spot in the 2021 NFL Draft occurred for a number of reasons, but the financials of the deal paint a large picture behind why general manager John Lynch and Co. are wanting to make the switch from veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the rookie, Trey Lance.