Swiss Franc Continues To Drift
The Swiss franc is down slightly on Wednesday. In the North American session, USD/CHF is trading at 0.8964, up 0.14%. The U.S. dollar has been struggling in recent weeks and the major currencies continue to make inroads against the greenback. The Swiss franc has soared since April 1, with USD/CHF falling 4.96% in that period. The pair broke below the symbolic 90-level last week and touched a low of 0.8930 on Wednesday, its lowest level since mid-February.www.investing.com