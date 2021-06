US Representative August Pfluger paid a visit to Brady on Thursday afternoon for a Town Hall meeting held at the Heart of Texas Event Center. There was a good crowd on hand to listen to Congressman Pfluger explain what was occurring in Congress and some of the challenges he has faced in representing the desires of the 11th District at the Federal level. He commented that border security was the most important issue to constituents in District 11 and he is committed to working to improve border security in Texas. "Security of the nation is a Federal issue" he added.