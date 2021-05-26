Cancel
'NCIS' Fans Are Gutted Over Emily Wickersham’s Heartbreaking Instagram About Ellie Bishop

By Selena Barrientos
goodhousekeeping.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumors are true: Actress Emily Wickersham, who plays Ellie Bishop, is leaving NCIS after eight seasons. While watching the NCIS season 18 finale last night, many viewers figured out that Ellie purposely outed herself as being behind an NSA leak. That said, they didn’t realize that her new label as a “disgraced NCIS agent” was strategically planned to allow her to go on an undercover operation with Odette (Elayn J. Taylor). Before leaving the Washington D.C.-based team though, she shared a much-awaited kiss with Nick (Wilmer Valderrama).

