'NCIS' Fans Are Gutted Over Emily Wickersham’s Heartbreaking Instagram About Ellie Bishop

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the finale of NCIS Season 18. Look away until you've watched!. When a series lasts as long as NCIS has, it's going to have some turnover. Obviously, the hit procedural has already seen several popular cast members leave during the course of 18 seasons (and some under not great circumstances), but that doesn't mean that it's ever easy for viewers to let go of yet another one of their favorite actors and the character they helped bring to life every week. Now, a newly departed NCIS star has confirmed that they won't be returning, and sent a touching message to the fans.