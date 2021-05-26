Cancel
Men's Soccer Spring Season Takeaways and Awards

Cover picture for the articleWith the dust now settled on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons’ men’s soccer season, I think it is safe to say that this was the strangest season the Deacs have been involved in. Ultimately finishing as the 6th ranked team in the final United Soccer Coaches’ Poll, the Deacs went through all kinds of trials and tribulations to finish their season with a 13-3-2 mark. The Deacs occupied the top 5 of the poll through most of the fall, opening the season ranked No. 1 until a 2-1 loss at Clemson knocked them off their perch, although they recovered quickly and headed into ACC Tournament play at 7-1 with wins over then No. 3 UNC and No. 3 Clemson. The team would be struck by a COVID outbreak just prior to their matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers, and would fall to the Hoos 2-0 at Spry without the majority of their starters as well as much of the bench. This game would also mark the end of 10 Wake soccer careers, with Machop Chol, Isaiah Parente, Michael DeShields, Calvin Harris, Justin McMaster (althought he would make one appearance in the spring), and Andrew Pannenberg all moving on to the pro ranks, and Kyle McCurley, Koby Carr, Dom Peters, and Tyrrell Moore all moving on from the program, with McCurley and Carr finding new homes with the Wisconsin Badgers and UNC Charlotte 49ers respectively.

