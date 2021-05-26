Herkimer County news in brief
The Herkimer County Legislature Committees on County Planning and Development and Ways and Means will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, in the Legislature Chambers. A revised schedule shows meetings of the committees on County Properties and Ways and Means; Information Services and Ways and Means; Administration/Veterans Affairs and Ways and Means; Human Resources and Ways and Means; Public Safety and Emergency Management; Natural Resources and Ways and Means; and the Committee on Ways and Means will follow.www.timestelegram.com