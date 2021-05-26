Cancel
Herkimer County, NY

Herkimer County news in brief

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Herkimer County Legislature Committees on County Planning and Development and Ways and Means will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, in the Legislature Chambers. A revised schedule shows meetings of the committees on County Properties and Ways and Means; Information Services and Ways and Means; Administration/Veterans Affairs and Ways and Means; Human Resources and Ways and Means; Public Safety and Emergency Management; Natural Resources and Ways and Means; and the Committee on Ways and Means will follow.

Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Herkimer County, NYmylittlefalls.com

Mohawk Valley Economic Development District asks Herkimer County residents to take broadband survey

Oneida and Herkimer County residents and businesses are being urged to participate in an online survey that will help to assess broadband needs and advance availability. The Mohawk Valley Economic Development District (MVEDD) is hosting the survey, and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Jr. stated, “It has never been clearer than during this pandemic how vital reliable access to broadband is to our residents and businesses. From remote learning to online meetings to virtual health care to ordering products and supplies, being connected to the internet has become an absolute necessity. We must ensure that all of our communities are on equal footing.”
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Utica, NYtimestelegram.com

Roadwork projects for Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties

City of Utica: Route 5S between Broad Street and Cornelia Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures along Route 5S /Oriskany Street east and west bound between Cornelia and Broad Street due to landscape work in the center median. These closures will be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. In addition, there will be lane closures on Broad Street between lower Genesee Street and First Street, Route 5S, and the intersections of Bleecker Street/Broad Street and John Street/Broad Street due to sidewalk concrete pours.
Herkimer County, NYtimestelegram.com

Local DAR chapters to recognize Good Citizen Contest award winners at Herkimer Home

The Henderson-General Nicholas Herkimer and Astenrogen Chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be honoring their patriots – the Revolutionary War soldiers from whom they descended – as well as recognizing the recipients of the chapter’s Good Citizen Contest awards during an event scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the Herkimer Home, 200 State Rte. 169, Little Falls. All are welcome to attend.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Herkimer County, NYtimestelegram.com

COVID-19 figures updated for Herkimer County

Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Herkimer County this past week, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to 6,039, up from 5,991 last Friday. The county showed a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.6% as of Thursday, according to the New York Forward website, down slightly...
Herkimer County, NYmylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning May 17, 2021

Town of Schuyler: (D#264266) Route 5 between Windsor Circle and Drive-In Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to sign and guiderail installation. Town of Frankfort: Mucky Run Road over Route 5S. Motorists will encounter lane shifts in both directions on Route 5S...
Dolgeville, NYmylittlefalls.com

Dolgeville makes play for Manheim Business Park

On March 15th, John Piseck from the Herkimer County IDA went before the Village of Dolgeville Board of Trustees with concerns about the future of the proposed water tower in the Town of Manheim. According to Piseck, the $1.8 million grant that had been secured to fund the construction would...
Herkimer, NYcnybj.com

Oneida, Herkimer counties seek broadband input from residents, businesses

UTICA, N.Y. — Oneida and Herkimer counties are urging residents and businesses to participate in an online survey that will help to assess broadband needs and advance availability. The Mohawk Valley Economic Development District (MVEDD) is hosting the survey, per an Oneida County news release. “This survey is the first...
Oneida County, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Over 20 Thousand Students In CNY May Be Eligible For FREE Lunch

17,058 students in Oneida County and 4,210 students in the Herkimer County are eligible for free school meals. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing to make universal school meals programs permanent. Gillibrand has introduced the “Universal Schools Meal Program Act of 2021”. It’s part of the upcoming Child Nutrition...
Ilion, NYRomesentinel.com

Remington Arms, reopens historic gun factory in Ilion

ILION (AP) — The longstanding Remington gun factory in the Mohawk Valley has reopened eight months after its previous owner closed the plant and laid off hundreds of workers. New plant owner Roundhill Group LLC said in an email to the Times Telegram that the company has called back 230...
Herkimer County, NYObserver-Dispatch

Herkimer County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 34% of people fully vaccinated

Some 34% of people living in Herkimer County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the New York Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Oneida County, NYObserver-Dispatch

Oneida, Herkimer counties release survey for broadband needs

Oneida and Herkimer counties are asking residents and businesses to take part in an online survey to help assess broadband needs in the region, according to a statement from county leaders. The survey is hosted by the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District and available at mveddbroadband.com until Aug. 7. The...