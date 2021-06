The following release is from Green Amendments For The Generations:. On Wednesday, May 12th, the Burlington County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of a New Jersey Green Amendment, making Burlington one of the first to do this at the county level. The proposed amendment (ACR80/SCR30) would add constitutional environmental rights to the New Jersey state Constitution and would recognize and protect the rights to pure water, clean air, a stable climate and healthy environments for all people, including future generations.