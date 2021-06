Young people attending school already struggle to pay for sustenance, but the pandemic only made things worse. Fortunately, there are ways to combat student hunger. Much of the American lifestyle revolves around food. Most people eat two to three meals a day and spend hours purchasing, preparing and enjoying them. It’s commonplace to socialize over food and seek out the best restaurants and recipes. However, 1 in 9 Americans face food insecurity, which means that they do not have enough food to live an active and healthy lifestyle. College students are more likely to face food insecurity than any other population, with up to 14-59% of students unable to purchase enough food for themselves while attending college. The COVID-19 pandemic only deepened this issue, putting additional financial stress on students who are already struggling to pay for food.