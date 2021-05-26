Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The 1923 novel ‘Nordenholt’s Million’ explores issues unnervingly familiar in the Trump-covid era

By Critic
Washington Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA freak electrical storm outside a small laboratory in London releases a nitrogen-eating bacterium into the world. B. diazotans, as it’s named, rapidly and unstoppably turns soil into sand, leaving plants without nourishment, so that they soon wither and die. Without grass and vegetation to eat, cattle, sheep and other animals quickly begin to starve. Within a few months humanity is facing worldwide famine.

www.washingtonpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Human Nature#Earth#Moral Psychology#Trump Covid#British#Blitzkrieg#Labour Defense Force#Creatures#Widespread Cannibalism#Worldwide Famine#Plants#Style#Horrific Suffering#Decadence#Human Psychology#Plain Facts#Doomsday#Practical Terms#Sadistic Brutishness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Health
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
Related
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: 'The Absolutist' an achingly beautiful WWI-era novel not to be missed

As some readers may know, some of my recent book reviews have had a corresponding video review on Fredericksburg.com. I’m not sure how many “clicks” they generate (so thank you if you’ve watched any of them), but I do try to make them remotely entertaining and that generally requires a book that lends itself to a lighter side that I can employ in the short video review. John Boyne’s “The Absolutist” does not lend itself to a lighter side.
New Orleans, LAsouthernreviewofbooks.com

Eric Nguyen’s First Novel Explores the Diversity of Human Experience

Things We Lost to the Water by Eric Nguyen is a stunning tribute to the ways in which families break apart and come back together. The writing flows along smoothly, submerging readers in the characters’ lives. Through creative pacing and wide ranging character arcs, Nguyen explores the diversity of human experience as well as the connections that sustain us.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Edge of the World’ Review: All-Too-Familiar Historical Epic Explores the Old and the New

With its winsome narration, frequent cutaways to nature and focus on discovery, “Edge of the World” resembles nothing so much as Terrence Malick’s similarly titled “The New World.” Say this for director Michael Haussman and writer Rob Allyn: They have good taste. Their period drama set in 19th-century Borneo may not rise to the level of its lyrical predecessor — few movies do, after all — but there are worse transgressions than a film’s grasp exceeding its reach.
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

Save 70% on the Hugo Award-winning and controversial sci fi masterpiece from Robert A. Heinlein! Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert A. Heinlein

Robert Heinlein’s Hugo Award-winning all-time masterpiece, the brilliant novel that grew from a cult favorite to a bestseller to a science fiction classic. Raised by Martians on Mars, Valentine Michael Smith is a human who has never seen another member of his species. Sent to Earth, he is a stranger who must learn what it is to be a man. But his own beliefs and his powers far exceed the limits of humankind, and as he teaches them about grokking and water-sharing, he also inspires a transformation that will alter Earth’s inhabitants forever…
ScienceScience Daily

As novel sights become familiar, different brain rhythms, neurons take over

To focus on what's new, we disregard what's not. A new study by researchers at MIT's Picower Institute for Learning and Memory substantially advances understanding of how a mammalian brain enables this "visual recognition memory." Dismissing the things in a scene that have proven to be of no consequence is...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Top 10 novels told in a single day

Recently I had the good fortune to publish a novel based, in part, on the years I spent working as a plumber. After reading it, some of my new literary friends commented, “Ah, so you’re writing in the circadian tradition, then?” I nodded my head – and dived for a dictionary to discover the meaning of “circadian”. It turns out the word describes the process of going around, of returning. Books set within the confines of 24 hours. A day in the life.
Lancaster, WItelegraphherald.com

'Facing the Dawn': Novel explores grief, hope and forgiveness

In Lancaster, Wis., native Cynthia Ruchti’s newest novel, “Facing the Dawn,” Mara Jacobs, a typical Midwest soccer mom who already is dealing with an absent husband and a wayward son, finds herself suddenly thrust into a family tragedy. And then another. “Before COVID, to have a plot where there would...
Aerospace & Defensetuipster.com

Russia's space agency says it wants to move an abandoned Soviet-era Buran space shuttle to a museum after urban explorers "infiltrated" a storage facility in Kazakhstan and apparently covered it with graffiti.

Russia's space agency says it wants to move an abandoned Soviet-era Buran space shuttle to a museum after urban explorers "infiltrated" a storage facility in Kazakhstan and apparently covered it with graffiti. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Millions of Turks are tuning in to watch...
Books & LiteratureMichigan Daily

Reviewing ‘The Anthropocene Reviewed’

I cannot buy a book before I’ve read it. Questions of limited funds aside, what if the book just sits on my shelf, unread until I move again? What if I hate the ending? The rational answer to my concern, of course, would be to return the book; however, returning a book requires effort and gas money. Besides, more than anything, buying a book is about trust — trust that it will subvert your expectations. It’s a leap of faith. So when I saw a signed copy of “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green for the first time, I surprised everyone, including myself, by buying a copy. I wasn’t prepared to find a new favorite book.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The effects of dark matter on compact binary systems

As compact binary star systems move inside the halo of our Galaxies, they interact with dark matter particles. The interaction between dark matter particles and baryonic matter causes dark matter particles to lose some part of their kinetic energy. After dark matter particles have lost part of their kinetic energy, they gravitationally bound to stars and stars start to accrete dark matter particles from the halo. The accretion of dark matter particles inside compact binary systems increases the mass of the binary components and then, the total mass of the binary systems increases too. According to Kepler's third law, increased mass by this way can affect other physical parameters (e.g. semi-major axes and orbital periods) of these systems too. In this work, we estimated the period change of some known compact binary systems due to the accretion of dark matter particles into them. We investigated the effects of different dark matter particle candidates with masses in the range $\simeq 10^{-15} - 10^{5} GeV.c^{-2}$ and dark matter density as high as the dark matter density near the Galactic central regions. Our overall result is that the estimated period change due to the accretion of dark matter particles into compact binary systems can be as high as the measured values for these systems.
Entertainmentopenculture.com

Sci-Fi “Portal” Connects Citizens of Lublin & Vilnius, Allowing Passersby Separated by 376 Miles to Interact in Real Time

Can we ever transcend our tendency to divide up the world into us and them? The history of Europe, which political theorist Kenneth Minogue once called “plausibly summed up as preparing for war, waging war, or recovering from war,” offers few consoling answers. But perhaps it isn’t for history, much less for theory or politics, to dictate the future prospects for the unity of mankind. Art and technology offer another set of views on the matter, and it’s art and technology that come together in Portal, a recently launched project that has connected Vilnius, Lithuania and Lublin, Poland with twin installations. More than just a sculptural statement, each city’s portal offers a real-time, round-the-clock view of the other.
Theater & Dancethetheatretimes.com

Performing Shakespeare in the Era of COVID-19

Although tragedy is not usually the preferred companion for hard times, Anglophone pop culture gravitated towards King Lear through memes and quotes during the global pandemic of COVID-19. On Shakespeare’s birthday, April 23, in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Canada’s Stratford Festival kicked off their online film festival with artistic director Antoni Cimolini’s 2014 King Lear which became their most-watched video. For context, by the end of 2020 Stratfest@Home has attracted 2 million viewers from 103 countries.
Sag Harbor, NY27east.com

Book Review: Philip Hoare’s ‘Albert And The Whale’

On Thursday, June 24, at 12:30 p.m., those curious about whales and art will be able to Zoom into a talk sponsored by Canio’s Books as a kind of heads-up to its biennial Moby Dick Marathon, to run this fall over HarborFest weekend in Sag Harbor starting September 10. The...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

More Craft Than Art: Approaching a Novel As a Carpenter Would

In 1959, the year I was born, the British scientist and novelist C.P. Snow delivered a lecture at the University of Cambridge titled “The Two Cultures.” Snow’s thesis, which we would now say went viral, was that educated people of the West no longer enjoyed a common culture, but rather were divided into two mutually incomprehending camps, with scientists on one side and literary intellectuals on the other. When I was a little kid, my father loved to quote bits of this lecture to me.
Sciencepalladiummag.com

The Chaos of Science in Power

To say one is “following the science” is, somewhat tragically, to become a sloganeer of contemporary liberalism. When used to justify policy action—for example, in the COVID response—the phrase conflates the scientific truth-finding process, the political calculus of state action, and the official ideology which justifies the actions of power. That conflation is untenable. Although we don’t rigorously distinguish the three very often, each of them has a necessarily different epistemology.