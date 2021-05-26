The 1923 novel ‘Nordenholt’s Million’ explores issues unnervingly familiar in the Trump-covid era

As compact binary star systems move inside the halo of our Galaxies, they interact with dark matter particles. The interaction between dark matter particles and baryonic matter causes dark matter particles to lose some part of their kinetic energy. After dark matter particles have lost part of their kinetic energy, they gravitationally bound to stars and stars start to accrete dark matter particles from the halo. The accretion of dark matter particles inside compact binary systems increases the mass of the binary components and then, the total mass of the binary systems increases too. According to Kepler's third law, increased mass by this way can affect other physical parameters (e.g. semi-major axes and orbital periods) of these systems too. In this work, we estimated the period change of some known compact binary systems due to the accretion of dark matter particles into them. We investigated the effects of different dark matter particle candidates with masses in the range $\simeq 10^{-15} - 10^{5} GeV.c^{-2}$ and dark matter density as high as the dark matter density near the Galactic central regions. Our overall result is that the estimated period change due to the accretion of dark matter particles into compact binary systems can be as high as the measured values for these systems.