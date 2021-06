Having friends you can talk to and spend time with is a beautiful thing. We struggle to keep up without friends. Giving up friendships goes hand in hand with growing up. Some friendships are just not meant to be forever. That´s alright. Learn to let go and move on. But there are the ones we wish to keep. How can we sustain them? That’s not easy to answer. Friendships are sometimes harder developed than relationships. Maybe is time to get over ourselves and recalibrate our relationships.