Linebacker target from North Carolina schedules Tennessee visit

North Carolina farmers plant soybeans in all 100 counties in the state from the mountains to the sea. At 1.6 million acres in an average year, soybeans have the biggest footprint of any crop in the state. In a good year, the crop is worth as much as $800 million to farmers. Because soybeans work well in rotation with other crops like tobacco and can be planted in the same field in the same year following the winter wheat crop, it is a very popular crop with farmers.