Col. Ron Garan: “Accurately evaluate the current situation”

Accurately evaluate the current situation. Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, “We cannot succeed by denying what exists. The acceptance of reality is the only place from which change can begin.” To me, this means we need to make an accurate assessment based on the most accurate data possible of the current situation (or crisis). Again, not focusing on what was or what might be. The focus needs to be kept on what actually is. In spaceflight this is referred to as “determining our state vector”. It is where we are and the direction we are heading.