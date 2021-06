We will be discussing 6 Tips For First Time Home Buyers and what to consider when you're buying your first home. #1 Tip For First Time Home Buyers - Get Prequalified. You will need to realize early on how much of a monthly expense you will incur when you become a homeowner. Find a lender you can trust and have them paint a thorough financial picture for you, they will check your credit and see if you qualify for any incentive programs and how much you can qualify for. If you can take it a step further and budget yourself even lower, you'll feel even more financially secure.