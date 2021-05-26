Sunil Thomas of CleverTap: “Have a complete vision of the future/strategy”

Xfinite and Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by global entertainment company Eros STX Global Corporation, announced it has deepened its partnership with Xfinite’s Mzaalo platform, a gamified video streaming service on track to have 10M users by year end. The partnership further establishes Eros Now’s footprint in advertising video on-demand (AVOD), a still-developing segment of the India streaming market that has significant growth potential, while allowing Eros Now to continue building its core subscription video on-demand (SVOD) service. This partnership also adds to the 25 premium linear TV feeds and VOD platforms and plans to expand further to reach 200 content partners This agreement, given Xfinite’s innovative business model, also puts ErosSTX in a leadership position regarding digital asset growth and the use of blockchain technology. Algorand will serve as the foundational blockchain infrastructure as Xfinite selected the scalable blockchain in order to accommodate its accelerating adoption.