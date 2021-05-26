With the heat on, how will Giants’ OC Jason Garrett respond?
Back in January, quarterback trainer Tony Racioppi told the ‘Valentine’s Views podcast that a quarterback needs those three things in place to be truly successful. The Giants believe the personnel is there. They have spent the offseason upgrading the weapons around quarterback Daniel Jones. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and John Ross have joined Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Accomplished veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph has been added. Running back Devontae Booker is a Giant. Star running back Saquon Barkley is said to be on track to start the 2021 season after tearing an ACL and missing all but two games last season.www.bigblueview.com