With the heat on, how will Giants’ OC Jason Garrett respond?

It’s always interesting to see which path athletes choose once they retire from their sport. Many times, you’ll see former stars become coaches, analysts, entrepreneurs, or find front office in their sports. Every once in a while, there comes an athlete who is so charismatic that they enter the world of entertainment. Michael Strahan is a prime example of that. With that level of fame, both from his time in the NFL and now in media and entertainment, comes plenty of questions about Strahan’s love life. Let’s take a look at the career, former relationships, and current love life of former NFL star Michael Strahan.