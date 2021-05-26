Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

With the heat on, how will Giants’ OC Jason Garrett respond?

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBack in January, quarterback trainer Tony Racioppi told the ‘Valentine’s Views podcast that a quarterback needs those three things in place to be truly successful. The Giants believe the personnel is there. They have spent the offseason upgrading the weapons around quarterback Daniel Jones. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and John Ross have joined Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Accomplished veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph has been added. Running back Devontae Booker is a Giant. Star running back Saquon Barkley is said to be on track to start the 2021 season after tearing an ACL and missing all but two games last season.

www.bigblueview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Acl#Freddie Kitchens#Scouting Academy#Sports Info Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

Do Giants have a Jason Garrett-Freddie Kitchens problem?

When offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss some time last season, Freddie Kitchens stepped in as the New York Giants’ play-caller. This offseason, Kitchens was promoted from tight ends coach to senior offensive assistant, essentially overseeing the entire group including the aforementioned Garrett.
NFLallfans.co

New York Giants news, 6/14: Jason Garrett, playoffs, Azeez Ojulari, more

8 intriguing Giants players on the bubble with a lot to prove in training camp to make the 53-man roster – nj.com. See if you agree with Zack Rosenblatt’s list. Of course there is heat on Garrett. We have been discussing him the entire offseason. Ojulari called “a freaking steal”...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants rumors: Saquon Barkley, Adrian Peterson in same backfield?

Could Dave Gettleman continue collecting running backs, pairing Adrian Peterson alongside Saquon Barkley in the NY Giants’ backfield?. It’s no secret NY Giants general manager Dave Gettleman values running backs more than most of his contemporaries across the NFL, and even after signing Devontae Booker this offseason, might Gettleman be tempted to add more depth behind Saquon Barkley?
NFLchatsports.com

Will Jason Garrett make it through the season?

Not only does New York Giants’ starting quarterback Daniel Jones have a lot of pressure on him to perform this coming season with all of the weapons that he has at his disposal, but so does offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. If Garrett and/or Jones don’t do their jobs well I...
NFLthespun.com

Michael Strahan Wife: Is The Former Giants Star Married?

It’s always interesting to see which path athletes choose once they retire from their sport. Many times, you’ll see former stars become coaches, analysts, entrepreneurs, or find front office in their sports. Every once in a while, there comes an athlete who is so charismatic that they enter the world of entertainment. Michael Strahan is a prime example of that. With that level of fame, both from his time in the NFL and now in media and entertainment, comes plenty of questions about Strahan’s love life. Let’s take a look at the career, former relationships, and current love life of former NFL star Michael Strahan.
NFLUSA Today

Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul named NFL draft's best No. 15 pick since 2006

Pro Football Focus recently tasked themselves with breaking down the best selection at every first-round NFL draft slot dating back to 2006. And in compiling that laborious list, it was determined that the New York Giants own just one of those “best picks.”. Despite quality selections like wide receiver Odell...
NFLBig Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: Regrets, contracts, Jason Garrett, more

An early Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there. Let’s see if we can help you enjoy your weekend by opening the Big Blue View Mailbag and seeing what questions we can answer. Douglas Mollin asks: Thursday this week, you had a story from Bleacher Report with the...
NFLBig Blue View

How the Giants defensive identity might change in 2021

Seth Galina of Pro Football Focus recently released a compilation of specific defensive schemes that were used in 2020. Galina did a great job analyzing all 32 teams based on their coverage, efficiency, and third-down tendencies. Here’s Galina’s breakdown of the New York Giants 2020 defense:. “2020 Defensive Pass Efficiency...
NFLelitesportsny.com

Video shows Giants RB Saquon Barkley running and cutting amid recovery

Saquon Barkley is looking to construct a phenomenal 2021 season following his injury-shortened 2020 campaign. Saquon Barkley is looking to make it happen following an ACL tear that concluded his 2020 season. Of course, the rehab process is lengthy and it’s not confirmed he’ll be getting the bulk of the...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

WR Darius Slayton - The Good, the Great and the Ugly

The 2020 offense of the New York Giants ranked 31st in points scored and 31st in total yards earned. There is a bevy of excuses as to why this materialized for the Giants: a truncated offseason in a new system for a second-year quarterback, an offensive line that was young and struggling to be precocious, a coordinator that was unimaginative, and a group of skilled players where no one was a true threat to the defense.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: How the current bullpen was constructed

It may surprise many SF Giants fans, but the bullpen has been quietly on the rise as they have the sixth-lowest ERA (3.36) in baseball. There have been a couple of notable blowups such as on Opening Day when the bullpen squandered a six-run advantage to Seattle or when they lost a four-run lead against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in May.
NFLUSA Today

Steve Weatherford: Giants' season hinges on Saquon Barkley

Headed into the 2021 season, many believe the New York Giants are poised to take the next step with all the pieces added in the offseason. At the end of the day however, the Giants will need more production out of former second overall pick Saquon Barkley, who has endured plenty of injuries over the first few years of his career.
NFLinsidethestar.com

2020 Draft Rewind: NYG Safety McKinney Irked by Cowboys Opting for CeeDee Lamb

How many times do you stop to think about the fact that Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb fell to the 17th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft? If you’re a Cowboys fan, the answer might be pretty often – as the receiver-needy Cowboys paired the draft’s best talent with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. However, if you’re New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, this fact might come up more than it should.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos are wrongfully singled out for passing on Justin Fields

Leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, many people felt like the Denver Broncos would not be able to pass on Justin Fields if he actually fell to the 9th overall pick where George Paton was slated to make his first pick as general manager. Considering the importance of the quarterback position and the uncertainty for the Broncos at the position, I will admit that I was understanding and on board with the logic of taking Fields, a very talented prospect if he were available there.