Aimee Teesdale: “Another essential strategy is to practice forgiveness”
Peace, love and joy is supposed to be our natural default state, and so maintaining it is more about removing whatever is causing us to not feel that way. So if I notice there’s something disturbing my peace, my first strategy is usually to journal about it. It’s very helpful for me to express my thoughts onto paper and make sense of them, and quite often I am able to find the non-useful belief I’m holding onto and create new perspectives around it.thriveglobal.com