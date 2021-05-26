Aimee Teesdale: “Another essential strategy is to practice forgiveness”

Forgiveness is one of the bounties of wholeness! For the most part, there is a sacred healing; a blessed release occurs in knowing the value of surrender! For in this bounty of beauty and wellness, forgiveness in an art, in letting go! Let’s make it very clear. We are not translating forgiveness as the neglect of justice! One can still surrender to the very meaning of forgiveness, while also seeking out the blessed tenderness of, justice! That’s just how it has to be. Forgiveness makes it possible for our own healing! Let’s keep it real! It can be rather toxic, and draining, when holding onto something for so long. Allowing it to take up space internally, and not releasing externally, creates unnecessary tension! That’s real! And yes, real will be repeated continuously, throughout a number of articles, being presented.