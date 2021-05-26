Eva Martins of the Global Women Leadership Academy: “Do not fall in love with your product but with your client’s needs”

The world has changed and so has the way we work as we move towards a hybrid work model, switching between working from home and the office. We can use technology to run workshops, webinars and business meetings but how can we feel engaged, motivated and as part of a team when working remotely? Or still make the same impact even though we are at home and the rest of the team in the office? The ability to lead ourselves, collaborate and communicate across functions and cultures are key skills for a sustainable working life in the new normal.