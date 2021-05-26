Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Eva Martins of the Global Women Leadership Academy: “Do not fall in love with your product but with your client’s needs”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreate a network of people supporting you, whether through a mastermind, whether through people encouraging you each time you break through a new level of achievement. It is so critical to overcoming the highs and especially the lows. Having a group of people you can connect with, speak the same language, feel understood is a must if you want to succeed and keep moving forward.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Robbins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Entrepreneurs#Highs And Lows#Content Marketing Success#Business Success#Working Women#Design#Fortune 500 Company#Quantum Physics#Authority#Leadership#Female Empowerment#Achievement#Commitment#Client#Executive Leader#Resilience#Teacher#Mastering Nlp#High Performing Teams#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Small BusinessThrive Global

10 Qualities of the Female Entrepreneurial Spirit

There’s a serious need for more female entrepreneurs. The marketplace needs your fresh perspective as well as your diverse ideology. It’s a universally accepted fact that women have to overcome more obstacles than their male counterparts when it comes to their professional careers. However, this has no affect on your potential or your worth. What you bring to the table is invaluable, and in many ways, unmatched.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Is Your Mind Set For Success?

There is one thing that can make or break your success – it’s your mindset. If you want success, you’ve got to have a growth mindset. That means you embrace change, failure, and setbacks as a natural part of the path to success. And it can make a HUGE difference as you pursue your goals in life and business.
Career Development & Advicesuccess.com

18 Leadership Traits That Should Define Your Legacy

Your growth as a leader starts right now wherever you are at this very moment. You don’t have to be president of a billion-dollar company to be a leader. You can begin with your present relationships, your family and friends, your community associations, your school or your place of work. Developing your leadership skills can prepare you for larger challenges in the future.
EconomyThrive Global

Emma Corpade of Supercharge Academy: “Become an expert at something”

The biggest and by far the most exciting thing that I have planned for the near future is collaborating with another powerhouse in the coaching space, my dear friend, Nina Kalmund, to create The Supercharge Academy, an organization focused on providing high-level coaching and mentoring to women executives and business leaders, through a range of science-based, future-oriented and results-driven programs.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Skills to thrive in the new normal

The world has changed and so has the way we work as we move towards a hybrid work model, switching between working from home and the office. We can use technology to run workshops, webinars and business meetings but how can we feel engaged, motivated and as part of a team when working remotely? Or still make the same impact even though we are at home and the rest of the team in the office? The ability to lead ourselves, collaborate and communicate across functions and cultures are key skills for a sustainable working life in the new normal.
EconomyAccountingWEB

The Simple Secret to Keeping Your Clients Happy

The success of your accounting firm depends on many factors, not least among them keeping your clients happy. At times, Billie Anne Grigg acknowledges, you may follow all the necessary steps to achieve this and still find yourself dealing with people who seem unreasonable. Here, she discusses a simple secret that will turn many of those negative interactions into positive ones.
CelebritiesVegetarian Times

This Is the Self-Care Ritual Musician Alicia Keys Practices Every Morning

When Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys dropped her beauty line, Keys Soulcare, the merchandise offerings included just what you’d expect: feel-good beauty products like creams, cleansers, mists, and masks. Her products lean into Ayurvedic ingredients and herbal extracts. For example, the brand’s Golden Cleanser contains turmeric, chamomile, and Manuka honey. But...
EconomyThrive Global

Maya Zack of Maya Zack Mindset Training: “First and foremost”

First and foremost — putting your customers’ needs first! Be genuine and authentic — people know and feel when you’re not. Be genuinely interested in your clients — their struggles and their goals. Your business is there not to make you rich (though that would be nice!), but to get results for them. Your business is nothing without them. Their success is your success, so remember it’s all about serving!
Books & Literaturetimebusinessnews.com

7 Books You Must Read to Strengthen Your Leadership Skills

We all enroll in the same course, get the same degree and acquire the same kind of knowledge but there are a few of us who stand out. This is the group who knows how to lead the crowd and how to unlock each team member’s true potential while using collective effort for the betterment of an organization.
EconomyThrive Global

Lisa Hudson: “Lead By Example ”

Lead By Example — Highly successful Coaches must be the best at following a system and displaying commitment to consistent behaviors that drive results. As business owners, Coaches face the same challenges as their clients, but they have programs to help them move forward, and these processes can be shared with others to create the change needed for success.
Relationship Adviceverilymag.com

Practicing Storytelling to Enrich Conversations

As summer starts, you may be returning to more and larger parties, weddings, and other social events. And if you’re feeling insecure about your conversation skills, you’re not alone. We might not often think about it, but practice makes perfect in most cases, and that includes socializing and conversation as...
EconomyThrive Global

Tanner Rankin of The Source Approach: “Brand Your Process”

I am passionate about mentorship and over the years, have taken on several interns where I focused heavily on their skill development but also career development. The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?
Relationship AdviceConnecticut Post

How to Use Storytelling to Make Your Audience Fall in Love

We were halfway to the show and I’d been listening to him talk at me for 40 minutes. He said things like:. “I was the best guy they had on the team that year…”. His one-sided dialogue left me relegated to the role of listening and affirming. This first-date-pattern seemed...
MinoritiesElite Daily

Peep These Beauty Products From Brands Giving Back To LGBTQ+ Communities This Year

Pride month is finally here, and beauty brands are lining up to drop exclusive collections to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities. While the entire month of June is the perfect time to bring out the rainbow-filled palettes and packaging, what’s more important is ensuring consistent support for queer people and highlighting the brands actually donating to LGBTQIA+-focused charities and non-profits.
FitnessThrive Global

Emily Lauren Dick Of ‘Body Positive’: “Boundaries ”

Boundaries — Remember that “NO” is a great word to protect your energy. Whether you are coupled up or spending time with friends and family, it’s vital to have relationships where you feel safe and secure. You should never feel guilty for being true to yourself. Healthy boundaries are imperative for showing yourself respect!
Societygoodmenproject.com

The Good Men Project Diversity & Inclusion Program

Inclusion is not just nice, it’s necessary. Today’s leaders need to deeply understand systemic bias, sexism, and racism in order to lead effectively. We know from the Harvard Business Review that “when men are deliberately engaged in gender inclusion programs, 96% of organizations see progress — compared to only 30% of organizations where men are not involved.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Karsen Woods: “I believe mistakes are subjective”

I am eager to blow the ceiling off the echo chambers where conversations about the Metaverse and NFTs occur. Mass adoption of blockchain technology will be achieved through collective consciousness and social exchange theories. Everyone must decide which role they want to play as architects of the digital future. There will be good guys and bad guys, but everyone will leave something in their wake. My way of shaking things up will be carefully calculated but explosive. Few will know I am the brain behind the moments that shape crypto culture — until everyone knows all at once.