Eva Martins of the Global Women Leadership Academy: “Do not fall in love with your product but with your client’s needs”
Create a network of people supporting you, whether through a mastermind, whether through people encouraging you each time you break through a new level of achievement. It is so critical to overcoming the highs and especially the lows. Having a group of people you can connect with, speak the same language, feel understood is a must if you want to succeed and keep moving forward.thriveglobal.com