Rachel H. van Gorp of GYDO: “Know Who You’re Selling To:”

Know Who You’re Selling To: There is always a moment when I tell someone what I do, their eyes either light up with excitement and they get a big smile on their face, or they politely say something nice and change the subject. Find the people who light up when you talk about your business, that’s your ideal customer. Focus on them — what do they like to do? Where do they live? Where do they hang out? Who do they hang out with? Don’t waste your time trying to convince others of your idea or worth. It’s a waste of your time and theirs.