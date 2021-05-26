Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Rachel H. van Gorp of GYDO: “Know Who You’re Selling To:”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnow Who You’re Selling To: There is always a moment when I tell someone what I do, their eyes either light up with excitement and they get a big smile on their face, or they politely say something nice and change the subject. Find the people who light up when you talk about your business, that’s your ideal customer. Focus on them — what do they like to do? Where do they live? Where do they hang out? Who do they hang out with? Don’t waste your time trying to convince others of your idea or worth. It’s a waste of your time and theirs.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time For Us#Smartphone#Downloads#Startup#Crowdfunding#The Gift#Santa Barbara#Gift Cards#Dutch#Uae#Mvp#Stripe#Gydo Drink Card#Shark Tank#Island Brewing Company#Facebook#Gydo Start#Gydo Gift Vouchers#Drink Specials#Bed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Camilla Gray-Nelson: “Know what you sell”

Understand your employees and manage them with instinct-awareness. As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Camilla Gray-Nelson. Camilla Gray-Nelson is a best-selling author and award-winning entrepreneur with a company consistently listed in the Top 15...
RetailThrive Global

Nadine Habayeb of Bohana: “Know the problem you’re solving”

Know the problem you’re solving — have a clear why, you’ll need it when in doubt. As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nadine Habayeb & Priyal Bhartia. Founded in 2018, Bohana® is...
Pharmaceuticalsdailyinfographic.com

5 Ways to Know If You’re Using Organic CBD Oil

One of the main issues with the CBD oil industry is the lack of regulation. Brands can sell products without being completely honest about what’s inside. It is a real problem because consumers could accidentally ingest excess THC or harmful chemicals. CBD oils ‘should’ come from organic hemp. High-quality PureKana...
Shoppingtexaslifestylemag.com

19 Great Gifts for Dads 2021

How to find that perfect something for the dad who deserves it all? Check out our gift guide for the best ideas that celebrate your special man and are guaranteed to please even the guys who say they’ve got everything. GUY STYLE. NRS Varial Hoodie. If he’s a fisherman, he...
Shoppingdoctorofcredit.com

Amazon: Save on Giftcards for H&M, Boston Market and More

Find all gift card deals here (affiliate link) Save $10 when you buy $50 in Gap e-gift card. Use promo code OPTIONS21. Save $7.50 when you buy $50 in Petco e-gift card. Use promo code PETCO21. Save $10 when you buy $50 in TopGolf e-gift card. Use promo code GOLF21.
EntertainmentNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sales of Elizabeth Holmes Swag Are Soaring Online

Merchandise including: mugs, T-shirts, masks and shower curtains featuring former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is listed on Etsy. What's billed as an authentic Theranos lab coat is listed for $17,000. Buyers are raving about their purchases on TikTok, proclaiming "Elizabeth Holmes is my #Girlboss." Holmes is facing a dozen criminal...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fortune

Macy’s is bringing back its July Fourth fireworks show in latest sign of NYC revival

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Macy’s said on Thursday that its annual July Fourth fireworks show, watched by millions of people live in New York and across the country via national broadcast, will return this year in its pre-pandemic form in yet another sign of the city’s comeback.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Masks are now optional at H-E-B if you’re fully vaccinated

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has updated its mask policy and will now allow partners, vendors and customers to peruse the aisles without a mask. The Texas grocer was an early adopter of mask use policies and enforced the mask-wearing requirement in May 2020. The policy change making face coverings optional...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘She refused to talk to me’: Food truck owner claims Flo from Progressive was ‘freaking rude’ in viral TikTok

Chris Bautista, known as @bautistud on TikTok, went viral for outing “Flo” from Progressive as “freaking rude.”. Bautista, who has about 45,000 followers, stitched a TikTok of @rytoast10 saying, “Tell me about a time when a celebrity was rude to you.” Bautista says he owns a food truck in Los Angeles and has served many celebrities, including Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West.
Mental HealthPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Goes to the Doctor with a Migraine

A man with a long history of severe migraines went to see a new doctor who gives unconventional advice on how to get rid of the migraine, but things soon turn out differently for both men. Sometimes, advising a person comes with inevitable repercussions that one might not be ready...
RetailThrive Global

Jack Finucane of Boston Sax Shop: “Community”

Narrative: This is the most important part. Consumers buy a story, not the product. Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles. Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up...
Shoppingdealsplus.com

Famous Footwear Coupons & Promo Codes

Famous Footwear is offering an extra $15 off $75+ when you use this promo code at online checkout! That even includes items already on sale. Shipping is free on $75+. Famously You Rewards members can earn a $5 Bonus Reward Cash when you choose FREE Famously Fast Pickup!. Note: Exclusions...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares ocean-bound swimsuit photos for important reason

GMA's Ginger Zee had a message to deliver on Wednesday and she did so with some truly incredible photos. The popular meteorologist took to Instagram to share underwater snapshots alongside some powerful words. In the images, Ginger was swimming with magnificent-looking wildlife, including jellyfish and sharks. WATCH: Ginger Zee wows...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Father's Day Gifts: A San Antonio field guide

Father’s Day is on June 20, and we know that all dads aren’t the same. Fathers come in all shapes and sizes, each with their own unique interests. While you know the big guy best, we're rounding up a few ideas to help you identify the gift that’s right for him.
ShoppingYakima Herald Republic

How to Sell Vintage Toys and Turn Your Childhood Gems into Cash

Know this if you are trying to sell old toys: Vintage toy stores may pay up to $700 for Hasbro’s rare 1967 GI Joe female nurse. They would love to buy a retired Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer LEGO set for $600 or more. The Fisher Price blue A-frame house might fetch $50.
Texas StatePosted by
102.3 The Bull

A Crazy Fight Broke Out at a North Texas Walmart Today

What started with a woman throwing a watermelon at another woman at a Walmart in Grand Prairie this morning (June 9) turned into a brawl involving multiple people. I’m not exactly how early it was when the fight broke out, but Dallas Texas TV posted the clip at 9:50, which is waaaay too early for a battle royal. But admittedly, it is a lot of fun to watch.