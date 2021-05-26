Allen Graham Jr. of FIJI: “Your position doesn’t matter!”

Your position doesn’t matter! It’s a fact that to be a CEO, you must be very driven and sometimes, that drive can come off as being haughty. When we do that, we neglect the people in our organization that we may deem to be “worker bees”. We must never treat anyone like that. The janitor all the way to my executive officer can have ideas and input that could propel your business into the stratosphere. I believe that sometimes we forget that. I try to always ask my soldiers their thoughts, because they may have a different perspective from my own based on their own lived experiences. That is a wealth of knowledge. I try to use that same practice in my company. I have no respective person. Any advice can help. We should never think of ourselves as better than someone else and neglect the knowledge they can bestow.