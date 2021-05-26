Sharon Bolt of Get Free Publicity Today: “You can’t do everything on your own ”
You can’t do everything on your own — Ask for help and look for ways to outsource, you can hire very talented people at affordable prices. Learn to love technology — Like most people I started out dreading technology, feeling anxious and not having a clue what to do. I realized that viewing technology this way wasn’t helping me, so I decided to change my mindset and embrace technology instead. I signed up for courses so I could learn more and it wasn’t long before my confidence grew. Since then I’ve created online courses, private membership platforms and have built 7 websites!thriveglobal.com