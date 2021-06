I think I was born with a microphone in my hand because from a very early age I was in the entertainment biz. I got my first crack on the Romper Room, remember that show?! Next up TV's Bloopers and Practical Jokes, tried out for Kids Cardsharks back in the day and got on-air for a phone request with KISS-FM out in LA and the rest is history. Radio is in my blood and I've done just about every job minus the engineering but I married a radio engineer so I think our bases are covered. I have a son, Lyric, I often refer to him on the show. I also have rescue dogs and am proud to carry the title of foster failure! Thanks again for tuning us in! If you ever want to ask me a question pm me on Facebook.