James Bostwick of Bostwick & Peterson: “Leverage network and industry associations”

Nickelodeon: “Danger Force” at 9p, “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” at 8:30p. US ad spend will grow by 16.5% in 2021 (up 22.3% not counting 2020 political ad spend), projects GroupM. That’s up from the 9.1% growth projected in March. National TV ad spend is expected to grow by 8.7% in 2021, more than making up for a 6.9% decline in pandemic-impacted 2020. That includes CTV advertising as well as linear. Digital advertising is expected to jump 33% this year, after 10% growth last year. “It was evident that the ad market was relatively strong during the first quarter and that it would further benefit from high inflation across the economy, lifting our expectations for growth,” says GroupM’s report. “But we didn’t fully appreciate just how much the economy and advertising market were heating up. It was only after we saw results for the quarter from the likes of Google, Facebook and Amazon (and Snap, Pinterest and others) that we could appreciate just how strong the market was, especially for digital media.”