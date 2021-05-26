Cancel
James Bostwick of Bostwick & Peterson: “Leverage network and industry associations”

By Theresa Albert
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeverage network and industry associations. It’s not easy or comfortable to promote oneself, but when you launch your book, set that “humble” and “shy” part aside and talk it up! Post about it on LinkedIn, Facebook etc, share on your other social channels, discuss with colleagues and business associates, and talk about it at networking and association meetings and on listservs.

MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Natalie Portman And Julianne Moore To Star In Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ – Cannes Market

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are set to star in Rocket Science’s May December for Carol director Todd Haynes. The screenplay was written by Samy Burch with the story by Burch and Alex Mechanik. Rocket Science is handling international sales beginning at the Virtual Cannes Market, where UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance are representing U.S rights.
TV Seriescynopsis.com

06/11/21: Peacock orders “Ted” series

Nickelodeon: “Danger Force” at 9p, “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” at 8:30p. US ad spend will grow by 16.5% in 2021 (up 22.3% not counting 2020 political ad spend), projects GroupM. That’s up from the 9.1% growth projected in March. National TV ad spend is expected to grow by 8.7% in 2021, more than making up for a 6.9% decline in pandemic-impacted 2020. That includes CTV advertising as well as linear. Digital advertising is expected to jump 33% this year, after 10% growth last year. “It was evident that the ad market was relatively strong during the first quarter and that it would further benefit from high inflation across the economy, lifting our expectations for growth,” says GroupM’s report. “But we didn’t fully appreciate just how much the economy and advertising market were heating up. It was only after we saw results for the quarter from the likes of Google, Facebook and Amazon (and Snap, Pinterest and others) that we could appreciate just how strong the market was, especially for digital media.”
Moviesmoviehole.net

LaLaurie Mansion, Kingpin 2, She-Hulk, Fletch, Zoey, Sam & Kate

Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek will star in Darren Le Gallo’s directorial debut “Sam & Kate”.Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk also star in the film, which Le Gallo’s partner Amy Adams will executive produce. The film follows a life-affirming family comedy-drama film that takes place in a small town in...
Movieswopular.com

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: Film Sequel Slated By Critics

The movie sequel sees Samuel L Jackson, Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds reprise their roles. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has received a pasting from film critics ahead of its cinema release next week.The movie is a sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, which was a surprise box office hit in the ...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Joe Morton

Fox’s drama Our Kind of People has added Emmy winner Joe Morton to its cast. The former Scandal star will play a wealthy and ruthless business leader in the drama, which the network ordered. Why ‘Justice League’ Star Joe Morton Thinks Fans Should Have More of a Say. The actor...
TV & Videosdoniphanherald.com

Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne & Mickey Rourke Cast in Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’ Series

Will Forte will be starring alongside a cast of heavyweights when his popular Saturday Night Live character MacGruber returns for an eight-episode series on Peacock. The Academy Award-nominated trio of Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Mickey Rourke have signed on to the upcoming action-comedy. They join Forte and Kristen Wiig, who are reprising their roles as MacGruber and Vicki St. Elmo from the recurring SNL sketch. Ryan Phillippe, who starred in the 2010 MacGruber spinoff movie, will also return as Dixon Piper.
Celebritiesava360.com

How Samuel L. Jackson And Friends Like Denzel Washington And Wesley Snipes Got Into Hollywood

When Samuel L. Jackson was starting his acting career in New York, he had a group of close friends including Denzel Washington and Wesley Snipes. He talks about how they supported each other as they came up and what it was like seeing his friends find success. Catch Samuel L. Jackson in his new film, "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard." #Colbert #TheHitmansWifesBodyguard #SamuelLJackson.
Boston, MAMilford Daily News

Boston's Mark Wahlberg stars in the Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi thriller 'Infinite'

With a sharp sword and a dim brain, Mark Wahlberg ventures into the sphere of a dumbed-down Christopher Nolan flick by putting his buff 50-year-old body through the ringer in the reincarnation piffle, “Infinite.” Finite is more like it, as the latest mediocre effort from director Antoine Fuqua has only one life to live, likely in late-night reruns at its new home on Paramount Plus. It is there where “Infinite” has landed after plans were (wisely) scrapped to open it in theaters before COVID-19 hit. Well, there you have the killer-pandemic’s one positive.
Moviesmostmetro.com

McCoy on Movies: The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

WATCH THE TRAILER(S) HERE:. KEY CAST MEMBERS: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, with Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper and Blake Ritson with Richard E. Grant. WEB SITE: https://thehitmanswifesbodyguard.movie/. THE BACK STORY:. The sequel to...
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Also Portrayed a Police Officer in an Oscar-Nominated Superhero Movie

As he was portraying Jamie Reagan, a member of a law enforcement family on “Blue Bloods,” Will Estes was also wielding the gun and badge as a cop in a hit Hollywood film. Estes has been playing Jamie since 2010 as the show continues on CBS. He stars alongside Tom Selleck, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan who is also the patriarch of the family. Jamie is originally a lawyer, similar to his sister Erin Reagan (played by Bridget Moynahan), before switching to law enforcement. Donnie Wahlberg is also in the show as Detective Danny Reagan.