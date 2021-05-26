Kim Grennan of Axle Eight: “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff”

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff. It’s important to realize that not everything is going to be a win. There will be some losses along the way. A bad day, a bad month, or even a bad year doesn’t define you. So when failure happens — a client dropping off, staffing issues, partner disagreements, shake it off. It’s not worth dwelling on, and it takes away from the big picture. You have to be able to separate who you are as a person from the business you created, which is hard to do. Most entrepreneurs end up giving up, so if you are one of the few that stick it out, it’s something to be proud of. Don’t let failures fog your vision.