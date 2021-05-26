Hanneke Antonelli: “Being a committed individual ”

Give yourself a minimum of 6 months to start marketing before your launch (more time is even better). If you want to experience more of your potential, you need more time. A faster way to move books is through your relationships, and those take time to build. With more time, you can get interviewed on more podcasts, engage with and condition your audience better, and grab a hold of bigger opportunities. With more time you can also monetize in advance of the launch so you can reinvest back into your brand’s growth.