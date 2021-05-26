Hanneke Antonelli: “Being a committed individual ”
While writing the book, I realized that I couldn’t wait for the book to be finished — the strategies and tools I share were needed in real-time as the pandemic was unfolding, and so The Up Level Program was born, my companion course to the book that further solidifies and builds on the principles of the book. And because people knew about the book, I had no problem filling that beta-round of the course in a jiffy, effectively increasing my offerings and revenue streams.thriveglobal.com