Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Hanneke Antonelli: “Being a committed individual ”

By Theresa Albert
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile writing the book, I realized that I couldn’t wait for the book to be finished — the strategies and tools I share were needed in real-time as the pandemic was unfolding, and so The Up Level Program was born, my companion course to the book that further solidifies and builds on the principles of the book. And because people knew about the book, I had no problem filling that beta-round of the course in a jiffy, effectively increasing my offerings and revenue streams.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Strategies#Ing#Social Entrepreneurs#Business Success#Content Marketing Success#Business People#The Up Level Program#The Up Level Project#Book Marketing#Sustainable Businesses#Personal Experiences#Personal Outreach#Sustainable Growth#Brand#Influential People#Business Owners#Unattainable Messages#Vulnerable Stories#Promotion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Small BusinessThrive Global

10 Qualities of the Female Entrepreneurial Spirit

There’s a serious need for more female entrepreneurs. The marketplace needs your fresh perspective as well as your diverse ideology. It’s a universally accepted fact that women have to overcome more obstacles than their male counterparts when it comes to their professional careers. However, this has no affect on your potential or your worth. What you bring to the table is invaluable, and in many ways, unmatched.
EconomyThrive Global

Entrepreneurship as an Inspiring Path to Success

Entrepreneurship is not always associated with something exciting, and sometimes it is full of ups and downs. But I always knew it was my path. I established my first business venture at the age of 14, founded a CRM marketing agency and wrote a best-selling Email Marketing Strategy book at the age of 27. A desire to establish a global business brought me to the United States: right now, I am launching my third automated food service business in just two years and getting ready for a new investment round.
InternetThe Drum

The non-future of individual tracking

Earlier this year, Apple made the Mobile Advertising ID (MAID) opt-in on a per-app basis with the iOS 14.5 update, in an open war with Facebook. Recent data shows that more than 85% of global iOS users and 95% of US users choose not to be tracked, proving that consumers’ desire for privacy has been a long-term wish.
EconomyThrive Global

Justin Aquino of Cool Communicator: “Being reasonable on pricing”

I am completely focused on my client. I am constantly analyzing them, taking notes, processing their responses to my questions, and giving them targeted feedback. It’s mentally taxing work. And it should be. But it’s rewarding and stimulating if you’re in your zone of expertise. The coaching industry is now...
Fitnessbornfitness.com

The Illusion of Commitment

It’s easy to commit to anything. It’s something few people are willing to admit. Because it’s not the commitment that matters. You can commit to a workout program or a diet, and begin with the best intentions. But, what do you owe those plans? Absolutely nothing. If you let down...
EconomyThrive Global

Tanner Rankin of The Source Approach: “Brand Your Process”

I am passionate about mentorship and over the years, have taken on several interns where I focused heavily on their skill development but also career development. The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?
Softwaremarketingaiinstitute.com

Send Individually Personalized Newsletters With AI

A lot of brands leverage email newsletters to build audience and drive engagement, but most aren't doing this as well as they could. The sad fact is, newsletters are a great marketing tool, but many marketing teams treat them as an afterthought or don't have the time to make a newsletter really drive value for an audience.
EconomyThrive Global

Anne Cheng of Supercharge Lab: “Lack of differentiation”

I think the first thing that can help you get to success (and quickly) is understanding what your value proposition is — it sounds obvious, but many startups are “solutions looking for problems”. I know many large companies get successful without defining their value propositions first, but it sure is easier to start with your purpose being something someone would part with money to acquire.
Economyfinextra.com

PensionBee develops mini-MBA course for staff

Leading online pension provider, PensionBee, has launched a mini-MBA course as part of its ongoing commitment to staff development. The 10-week course is being led by PensionBee’s CEO, Romi Savova, who holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. The course is open to all employees, and involves weekly reading assignments...
Technologydatarobot.com

Humans and AI: AI and Individuality

I started a family late in life. I have a three-year-old son and just a couple of months ago, celebrated my fifth wedding anniversary. There are pluses and minuses to starting late. My lifestyle choices don’t neatly fit into customer categories that marketers have been using for decades. Some marketing...
Johnson & Johnsonbabson.edu

Mom, Entrepreneur, and MBA Graduate

To earn her graduate degree, Nathalya Mamane MBA’21 faced a number of hurdles. For starters, she is a mom of four children, two of whom are in middle school. To be a mom is an all-encompassing job, and Mamane wondered if she would have the time and energy needed to be a student again.
Healthsimplyspecialed.com

Celebrating Autistic Individuals as a BCBA

ABA is controversial. If you have been online in special education or disability communities, you may have seen some of the conversation that has been developing around this topic. I want to stand by the autistic community while still doing my job. I value the voices I am hearing and...
EconomyThrive Global

Dan Gingiss: “Listen to your customers”

Give yourself a minimum of 6 months to start marketing before your launch (more time is even better). If you want to experience more of your potential, you need more time. A faster way to move books is through your relationships, and those take time to build. With more time, you can get interviewed on more podcasts, engage with and condition your audience better, and grab a hold of bigger opportunities. With more time you can also monetize in advance of the launch so you can reinvest back into your brand’s growth.
Technologytechbeacon.com

How to succeed as an IT leader in the digital age: A 4-step approach

Every 50 to 60 years, a paradigm shift occurs that affects the social, business, and economic order. The digital age is ushering in a new one. Carlota Perez's book Technology Revolutions and Financial Capital links major technology developments with financial cycles. As she describes it, a phase typically starts when new technologies and financial capital begin to create a new way of doing things, as occurred during the Industrial Revolution, the dawn of the railways, and other eras.
Educationduke.edu

Bass Digital Education Fellows Spotlight Series: Emma Davenport Develops Podcast Pedagogy Toolkit

The Bass Digital Education Fellowship program is a joint effort by Duke Learning Innovation and the Duke Graduate School that began in 2019. This academic year, the Digital Education program welcomed its second cohort of Bass fellows. These six fellows took part in a year-long fellowship that offers PhD students an opportunity to collaborate on digital projects in partnership with Duke faculty and under the guidance of Learning Innovation.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Is Your Mind Set For Success?

There is one thing that can make or break your success – it’s your mindset. If you want success, you’ve got to have a growth mindset. That means you embrace change, failure, and setbacks as a natural part of the path to success. And it can make a HUGE difference as you pursue your goals in life and business.
EconomyThrive Global

Lisa Hudson: “Lead By Example ”

Lead By Example — Highly successful Coaches must be the best at following a system and displaying commitment to consistent behaviors that drive results. As business owners, Coaches face the same challenges as their clients, but they have programs to help them move forward, and these processes can be shared with others to create the change needed for success.