Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How to Feel the Fear, and Start Your Bizz

By Ashleigh Rennie
Thrive Global
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all had that moment, right? We saw the Roner coming and we knew it was gonna hit. And then it did. And it hit me RIGHT where it hurt. In my ego. I had moved to London to start working as a professional in the theatre industry. And I’d booked my first job. A week later, lockdown. Fun times.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How Things Work#Hard Copy#South African#Weebly#Wordpress#Facebook Now#Gear#Spec Work#Yup#Copy Tips#Yo#Brand Voice#Amazon Bags#Badass Entrepreneur#London#People#Save Save#Wix#Digital Nomad Groups#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Amazon
Related
Economyava360.com

When Billionaires Feel FEAR They Do THIS! | #BillionaireMindset

Click this link to join - https://evancarmichael.com/billions. Have you ever heard the expression, "You're the average of the five people spend the most time with"? The problem is you're not spending time with super successful people. You don't know anyone who has done anything big. You don't have a billionaire mentor. You need a mindset upgrade. That's where The Billionaire Mindset comes in. Every day, for 30 days, you're going to get an email with a link to a video that will shift your mindset forward. You're going to be pushed by billionaires to step into your potential and develop the courage and self-belief that you need to level up.
Computer ScienceThrive Global

Clayton Rannard of Collabstr: “Sell sponsored posts”

Sell sponsored posts. The most common way to monetize your brand is to sell sponsored posts on your social media. Whether Instagram, TikTok or Youtube, brands always look for opportunities to get in front of new audiences. As part of my series about “How Influencers Can Monetize Their Brand”, I...
Food & DrinksThrive Global

Be Nice and Always Eat the Cake

Be nice, even when the person you’re talking to isn’t nice to you. These are the people who need your kindness most. Someday they may come back into your life and tell you how much your compassion meant to them. And if they don’t, let them go. You’ve got your own road to walk and nothing to regret along the way.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to start R/Python code to make your workmates grateful

An automated way to set the path and create an output folder. My codes used to be mine in Academia. We discussed the methodology of both experiments and data analysis. Trying to understand the results and phenomena behind them took us long hours. But I did not need to share my codes. Things changed when I moved to the financial market.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Gadget Flow

KINTO BOTTLIT Canister food and drink container boasts heat-resistant clear glass

Store dried fruits, coffee beans, granola, and more in the KINTO BOTTLIT Canister food and drink container. This beautiful canister features heat-resistant glass and a lovely bottle shape. In fact, it’s this shape that allows your contents to tip out of the bottle easily. Meanwhile, the clear glass displays the color of your ingredients, and this adds an accent hue to your table or pantry. What’s more, the cork lid adds a natural vibe to any room in your house. Moreover, these kitchen accessories are available in 3 sizes: 5 oz., 10, oz., and 20 oz. That way, you’ll have just the right capacity depending on what you want to store inside. Your breakfast spreads and spice cabinets are about to become much more stylish and functional with these gorgeous canisters.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Beautiful Woman Talks to the Bartender

A beautiful woman went up to the bartender in a pub and asked to speak to the manager. The bartender said he wasn't available but that he would help her. Read on to see the hilarious outcome. Sarah, a beautiful blonde, walked across the pub toward the bar and signaled...
holrmagazine.com

Conquer your Fear of Public Speaking

In today’s world, putting forth your ideas and perspective involves both creativity and confidence. However, confidence is only one aspect of communicating with an audience. Here are some useful tips for you to become a powerful Public Speaker!. Begin with a powerful Attention Grabber. An anecdote, a story, a quote...
TravelThrive Global

Dr. Karen Shelton of ‘My Path Unwinding Travel’: “More flexible terms and cancellation policies will be in place for some time”

Private, exclusive experiences will be more popular, and the industry will provide more of them. And people will be willing to pay for these experiences for their travel bubble. An example might be a private VIP, celebrity-style tour of Disney’s theme parks, with front-of-line access and behind-the-scenes stories. Another might be a private dinner under stars on beach at a resort in Maui.
AccidentsBBC

Chamoli disaster: 'It hit the valley floor like 15 atomic bombs'

Nature often takes us by surprise. Its power is all too frequently underestimated, with catastrophic consequences. So it was with the Chamoli disaster back in February, when the flank of a Himalayan mountain failed and fell into the valley below. It set in train a cascade of debris that claimed...
Musictuipster.com

There are people who will leave your life and the hole will feel scorching and sore and then one day the skin there will grow back and you’ll spend your time stroking the now soft, silky spot where they once were. It’s yours again. Grab your lovers hand and say “feel how nice!”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. I saw it for the first time last week. So crazy. It made me so emotional. Thank you guys so much. Love you. We’ll b making more memories soon 🦄. Promise. Barbie Access Backup ᴺᴹ. [email protected] For your birthday...
MakeupWALA-TV FOX10

How to feel your best with Culler Beauty

This foundation is a must have! Chelsey spoke with a beauty consultant about this incredible product that matches your skin. There will be no more guessing or matching colors, this foundation automatically matches to your unique color each and every time. You can grab a foundation and primer to make your makeup pop!
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How finding my purpose led me out of burnout

It was that one email, which my then-boss sent me, that made the difference. This message saying that ‘Just knowing DHL was going to deliver a package in the morning between 9.00 and 11.00 WAS NOT SPECIFIC ENOUGH’ with a lot of exclamations added…. It was like subconsiously I knew...
Career Development & Advicechannele2e.com

Building a Documentation Culture – How to Get Your Staff to Start Documenting

Organizations don’t always respond to changes in the same way. Just because a fellow MSP managed to seamlessly build a documentation culture doesn’t necessarily mean you will be able to as well. What matters, however, is that you don’t drop the plan altogether at the first sign of resistance. After all, no one ever succeeded at anything by throwing in the towel when the going got tough.
Mental HealthIntrovert, Dear

How to Maximize Your Natural Creativity as an Introvert

Introverts have the power to imagine and the power to take what we see and make it real — but first we must harness our creativity. Not all creative people are introverts, and not all introverts are super creative. But some of history’s greatest artists and writers have thrived on alone time — and not by coincidence. Take Georgia O’Keeffe, for example, who lived a reclusive life to suit her introvert nature. “I get on pretty well with my own company,” she once told Andy Warhol.
EconomyThrive Global

Infusing Personal Development to Attain Business Goals Efficiently

Infusing Personal Development to Attain Business Goals Efficiently. To achieve optimum success in life, one ought to care for their well-being. Your overall well-being is necessary to work on your business goals effectively. According to David Waldy, a coach and speaker on life and business, it is essential to prioritize personal development aside from building your business to live a fulfilling and happy life. David is a fiercely empathetic coach and speaker who creatively infuses personal development with business coaching. He coaches and speaks on sales, marketing, mindset, online business, personal growth, habits, and systems. He has been honored to speak, train, and develop high-level programs and workshops for industry leaders like Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi. David’s mission is to help people feel seen, heard, and understood and empower them to become the version of themselves that they always said they would be.
Internetacupofcontent.com

Not your typical social media marketing company.

Social media marketing should work primarily for your SEO (search engine optimization), then as a relationship-building tool. Like all content, your social media marketing strategy is the long game. SMM vs. SMO. (Social Media Marketing vs. Social Media Optimization) Social Media Marketing (SMM), like SEO, is constantly changing. As of...
Economyvoticle.com

Can Digital Marketing Save Your Business?

What is Digital Marketing? Digital marketing places you right in front of your ideal buyers with the message that they want to hear and opens up countless new business-saving revenue streams. There are many tried and true strategies of online marketing which have proven over time to be extremely effective. You should use them as part of your business promotion strategy and not some add-on tool to an overall marketing plan. This article will discuss in depth what digital marketing encompasses.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Collaborative Healthy Habit Apps

The 'KidHab' app is a collaborative solution for parents and children alike that will help developing youngsters form healthy habits with the help of their caregivers. The app is focused on children aged six to 16 and works by helping parents to instill some essential habits in their offspring that will benefit them now as well as down the road. Parents can choose certain habits for their child, while also offering them the ability to collaborate with them to see what they have an interest in exploring.