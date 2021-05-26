Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drewl Foreign – Nothing Can Stop A Person From Achieving Success If A Person Is Dedicated Enough

By Alexander Maxwell
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrewl foreign is one of the cherished music personalities in the east coast. He is celebrated and loved by thousands of rap music fans all around the world and it is amazing to see such talented artist to achieve success in their early career. The idea of a person being important for a particular music genre lies in exploring the fact that how much the artist has been committed toward it and how much that person has contributed to the music.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Business Success#Drewl Foreign#Dedication#Attitude#Interests#Unique Beats#Rap Music Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesblavity.com

Darnella Frazier Reflects On Life After George Floyd’s Killing: ‘I’m A Girl Trying To Heal From Something I’m Reminded Of Everyday’

Darnella Frazier, the young lady who recorded George Floyd’s killing last year, reflected in a moving statement on what life has been like in the past 365 days. “A year ago, today I witnessed a murder,” the 18-year-old said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “The victim’s name was George Floyd. Although this wasn’t the first time I’ve seen a black man get killed at the hands of the police, this is the first time I witnessed it happen in front of me. Right in front of my eyes, a few feet away. I didn’t know this man from a can of paint, but I knew his life mattered. I knew that he was in pain.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Is that your own hair? It’s beautiful’: Black TikToker’s interaction with white woman sparks debate

A Black TikToker caught the moment a white woman administering her coronavirus vaccine asked her if her waist-length braids are real. The user, Ejiro, posted the interaction to TikTok, where it has since gone viral, garnering more than 1.1 million views. Text on the video reads: “yt ppl really still asking if that’s our real hair in 2021.”
InstagramPosted by
NBC Chicago

These STEM Influencers Are Proving Anyone Can Be a ‘Math Person'

You've heard of social media influencers... but what about STEM influencers?. They're pretty much what they sound like. Instead of trying to get teens to buy into the latest product or fad, they're trying to turn them on to the world of science, technology, engineering and math. NBCLX caught up with two women who've developed a rabid following on social media by removing the obstacles to subjects like math and science that many find intimidating.
Entertainmenttowardsdatascience.com

My Personal Story on Transitioning from Art to Tech

In about a year and a half (including self-teaching), I went from earning around 28k as an adjunct professor of art (plus side jobs) to earning around 70k as a developer. I will discuss my background and the possibility that you can achieve a similar career change. In general, I highly recommend coding bootcamps to enter the tech industry. Especially for folks with working experience in other industries. But it is a difficult task and it’s not to be entered without adequate preparation and planning.
Mental Healththeodysseyonline.com

Personality Tests As Seen From A Psych Major

One really cool thing about my major is just how much it applies to real life. Over the course of my college career, I've learn a variety of information, including: better ways to manage conflicts, why people think and act the ways they do, and what our personalities entail. The...
EntertainmentThrive Global

Being Yourself – The Biggest Personality Trait for Success – Stavros Kapoulitsas

Stavros Kapoulitsas is setting an example for many. He has made a good name in his field and is among the top 1% of his industry. Stavros is a 21-year old young man, from Adelaide, South Australia. Stavros is also working, striving to grow, and trying to reach his destination. Over the past couple of years, he got huge appreciation and support on TikTok and has managed to get a decent number of followers who are constantly growing.
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Gemini: Use knowledge and skills to achieve personal growth

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ellen Wong, 37; Colin Farrell, 45; Brooke Shields, 56; Clint Eastwood, 91. Happy Birthday: Stick to the facts, consider the possibilities and size up situations with an open mind. Expand your horizons to fulfill your dreams. Don’t hesitate or let others stand between you and what you are trying to accomplish. A positive attitude and putting in the time and effort required to reach your destination will help you excel. Personal gain is within reach. Your numbers are 9, 12, 23, 27, 32, 37, 45.
GoogleThrive Global

How Introverts Can Improve the Quality of Their Personal Brand

As an introvert, I often find myself cringing a little bit when I see others loudly and aggressively promoting themselves. Yelling from the rooftops about my successes does not suit my personality type, at all. Yet, I know that building my personal brand is important for my career. Having a...
Economypsychologytoday.com

Personality Danger Zones for Successful Entrepreneurs

Self-awareness can help entrepreneurs leverage strengths and overcome limitations in order to achieve their goals. Useful personality traits—particularly bold, mischievous, colorful, and imaginative—can be harmful to entrepreneurs when taken to extremes. Understanding both the pros and cons of these traits can improve an entrepreneur's chances of success. Increasing one's self-knowledge...
Relationship Advicelovelearnings.com

How To Show Your Ex You Don’t Care

I’m going to teach you how to show your ex that you simply don’t care. This advice will work after any breakup, regardless of how things went down. Just follow these ten steps and you can be sure that your ex will be shocked at how quickly you’ve moved on.
Dietsvergecampus.com

5 Ways a Personalized Diet Plan Can Help You Achieve Better Results

It doesn’t matter if you are interested in losing some weight or you just want to improve your overall health, coming up with a good diet is a good choice. Sure, there are a lot of different things you will need to think about when creating a proper one. That’s why people should reach out to professionals who can help them with these.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

How To Rebuild Your Self Esteem After a Break-up

Self-esteem is an evaluation of your worthiness, a judgment that you’re a good, valuable person. And a breakup is the proverbial bitchslap that undermines it and sends you down a self-destructive spiral. First, people tend to get caught up in a cycle of self-belittlement and self-loathing. This is the top...
JobsThrive Global

It’s Time to Make Your ‘Wish List’ a Reality

I’m a list-maker. I make lists whenever I head out to a store, plan my schedule for a particular day, or lay out what needs to be done first. I also make lists of my professional goals and personal ambitions. When I have a big decision to make in my...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Coping with COVID: is being at work the best medicine?

If you are lucky enough to still have a job, simply having that job may be one of the best ways for you to maintain your wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s one of the conclusions drawn from two recent pieces of research carried out by my organization, The Myers-Briggs Company.
Relationship AdviceMindBodyGreen

Have A First Date Coming Up? A Relationship Expert On 5 Things To Remember

Summer is here, places are opening up again, and plenty of singles are dipping their toes back into the dating pool. And you know what that means: first dates. Exciting but somewhat nerve-wracking; there's a lot riding on that first encounter. So, we asked board-certified clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, for her top tips to keep in mind as you move from online dating to head into a first date:
EconomyThrive Global

The Greatest Entrepreneur

When you think about a successful entrepreneur, your mind probably goes to the big names who are Founders or CEOs of well-known corporations. They probably have book deals and jet set all across the world, speaking at every recognizable seminar, webinar and business event of notability. But, if I want...
EconomyThrive Global

Stay Motivated And Hit Your Business Goals

When you’re in the throes of a long workday, it’s easy to get distracted and lose focus. But this is not how your business grows! Motivation during hard times can be different from staying focussed on small tasks that grow a business – they might seem like more effort because there are so many things pulling at our attention.