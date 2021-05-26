Rethinking digital transformation – Lessons the Pandemic has taught us

Business leaders, the world over, have worked their way through the highs and lows of DX initiatives over years, but the pandemic has changed it all. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that any business that is far into their DX plans must accelerate their transformation rate to be agile enough to adapt to the change. Companies that prioritized DX and were keen on becoming more future-ready were not affected as gravely as the others. They were in a relatively more comfortable position in some ways.