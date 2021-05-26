Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Rethinking digital transformation – Lessons the Pandemic has taught us

By Revanth Periyasamy
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Business leaders, the world over, have worked their way through the highs and lows of DX initiatives over years, but the pandemic has changed it all. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that any business that is far into their DX plans must accelerate their transformation rate to be agile enough to adapt to the change. Companies that prioritized DX and were keen on becoming more future-ready were not affected as gravely as the others. They were in a relatively more comfortable position in some ways.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Satya Nadella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Tesla Cars#Technology Development#Future Development#Agile Development#Swedish#Taskrabbit#Customer Service#Inter Intra City#Change Progress#Lean Software Development#Adaptability#Change Resistance#Dx Initiatives#Business Leaders#Leadership#Outcomes#Critical Times#Research#Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
Related
Cell Phoneseasternherald.com

Mobile App Development Accelerates Digital Transformation and Success of Businesses

To pinpoint a specific definition for digital transformation is challenging as it differs based on every business. Digital transformation is not only about implementing various technologies to improve the experience of customers and employees. It mainly encourages experiments, learning from failures, adopting new business models, investing in digital technologies, and a change in leadership style to serve customers better. According to the research, 70% of the companies already have a digital transformation strategy for their business and 60% of companies implemented new business models. Digital transformation minimizes the gap between what customers expect and what businesses actually deliver.
EconomyComputer Weekly

Shaping a Digital Strategy to support UK productivity and jobs

It was a welcome development when the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Digital Skills launched a call for evidence from employers and other interested parties on digital skills for the future of work to help inform the government’s upcoming Digital Strategy. I hope that many organisations responded to the APPG...
Googlecoursera.org

Google Cloud Digital Leader Training Professional Certificate

Gain foundational literacy in cloud & digital transformation. Increase your cloud confidence so you can speak with colleagues in technical cloud roles and contribute to informed cloud-related business decisions. Enroll for Free. What you will learn. Recall fundamental cloud terminology. Identify Google Cloud products and solutions that support digital transformation.
Technologypharmaceutical-technology.com

Digital transformation: Investment in cybersecurity remain stable

GlobalData conducted a survey to identify the percentage of businesses investing in cybersecurity in 2019 and 2020. An assessment of the survey results shows that 72% of the respondents in 2020 said that they were investing in cybersecurity. The percentage was 73% in 2019. In 2020, around 22% of the...
Technologyinformation-age.com

Why cloud is the cornerstone of digital transformation in healthcare

Greg Easton, head of public sector and healthcare at Timico, discusses why the cloud is the cornerstone of digital transformation in healthcare. The healthcare industry has had an appetite for digitisation and migration of key applications and services to the cloud for years, yet risk mitigation and concerns over ROI has often meant any transformation has been a slow and arduous process.
BusinessThrive Global

Armando Cardoso of PayrHealth: “Invest in Digital Transformation”

Invest in Digital Transformation. Key industry stakeholders should continue to come together to standardize — and simplify — administrative coordination workflows as much as possible across the country. This can be as simple as creating more common processes (e.g., credentialing coordination) or more complex coordination initiatives (e.g., multi-party data sharing and insights). To sustain our wildly complex system, technology and digitization is critical. Today, we see CMS and the government driving many of these broad-based requirements.
Technologysiliconangle.com

‘Virtual enterprises’ take digital transformation to the next level

Over the past year, there has been an acceleration in digital transformation for IBM’s clients all over the world. Customers have used technology tools to allow teams to connect and operate remotely, which has also provided them the opportunity to leverage automation, artificial intelligence and the cloud. So what’s next for the future of digital transformation?
Public Healthsiliconangle.com

IBM Garage sees growth during pandemic as need for digital transformation accelerates

Digital transformation is essential during modernization, particularly after the pandemic stalled in-person interactions and accelerated the need for remote and online services. IBM is working with organizations to address critical digital transformation needs. And With end-to-end services, such as IBM Garage, businesses can use IBM’s expertise with hybrid cloud and...
EconomyItproportal

Manufacturing industry setting its sights on digital transformation

Covid-19 has forced the majority of manufacturers into digital transformation, a new report from InfinityQS has found. The report states that 52 percent have either begun or are currently looking into digital transformation initiatives to enhance their operational performance, with advanced analytics being a top priority for a quarter of them (24 percent).
Technologypassle.net

Digital Transformation Requires More Than Technology Upgrades

"Most companies are getting digital transformation wrong, assuming that the correct response to digital disruption must involve the deployment of modern technologies, according to the author of the best-seller 'The Technology Fallacy.' In reality, effective digital transformation may not involve new technology at all." Which is 100% true. We hear...
Technologyautodealertodaymagazine.com

Discussion Forum: Strategies to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Automotive

Online payments are on the rise, with 27% of US-based businesses seeing an increase in March 2020. This past year, automotive groups shifted many aspects of their sales floor by going digital. Dealer groups face several challenges in AP that are easily remedied by the right technology, from approvers at various locations to a centralized AP office buried in paper check payments.
Businessforrester.com

Future Fit Companies Build Success Through Partner Ecosystems

In our recent research, we have demonstrated how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. And we have determined that companies that are customer obsessed grow 2.5 times faster than others. Creativity — finding new solutions to old problems and making breakthroughs to new business models, new products, and new ways of working — give you the power to differentiate and grow.
Technologydataversity.net

Reentering the Age of Integration to Become Truly Connected Enterprises

Click to learn more about author Suraj Kumar. While integration has been here for decades, it has transformed to adapt to connectivity challenges over the years. With the proliferation of data, devices, and systems, organizations have a pressing need for a seamless, integrated approach – becoming truly connected enterprises that can maintain competitiveness and deliver new experiences to customers.
Businessthetechportal.com

Digital transformation platform Whatfix raises $90Mn to bolster presence in the US and expand into new markets

Last year and the COVID 19 pandemic brought on an unprecedented need for digital adoption, where businesses that did not get with the times and go online had to simply stay shut for months. This lead to a massive growth for companies like Whatfix, which offer “Digital transformation” for companies that are looking to go online. Thus, backed by this growth spurt, the San Jose and Bangalore headquartered firm has nabbed $90Mn in a funding round led by Softbank’s Vision Fund 2.
Businessgreekcitytimes.com

Pfizer: Thessaloniki is part of our digital transformation strategy

Pfizer has embarked on a digital transformation journey to strengthen its digital foundation, implement a new operating model, and drive innovative, digital solutions to achieve our mission of breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. This digital transformation has been years in the making and has accelerated over the last two years,...
TechnologyRFID Journal

The Future of Industry 4.0

The impact of digital transformation has less to do with technology and more to do with the people who use it. Jun 13, 2021Ed. Note: A version of this article originally appeared at IoP Journal. "Industry 4.0" is not a new term. Notably, the cluster of technologies it describes—which include...
Career Development & Adviceelearningfeeds.com

Your Employees Deserve More from Digital Learning

About our expert: Danish Khan directs CrossKnowledge’s corporate development and partnership strategies and leads its industry analyst relations activities. Prior to this role, Danish managed global product marketing and sales enablement activities within CrossKnowledge. He holds a master’s degree in corporate strategy and a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering.
Retailreportsgo.com

Enterprise SDN Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021-2026

The business intelligence report on Enterprise SDN market vests businesses and other stakeholders with the knowledge required to augment the revenue generation capabilities. It does so by formulating effective strategies for tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this domain. It also lays emphasis on key trends, driving forces, and expansion opportunities influencing the industry’s growth pattern.