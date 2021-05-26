Kiko Kostadinov's First Fragrance Is a Woody, Musky Blend
Kiko Kostadinov branches out into fragrance with its latest release, a solid perfume developed with Japanese scent specialist retaW. The offering is a something of a cross between a beauty product and an art object — arriving a rather generic-looking tube, the solid perfume is encased in a clear, zip-top bag punctured with two holes, allowing the scent to escape. The bag can then be attached to a keychain or simply carried in a purse, allowing customers to experience the fragrance at home or on-the-go.