It’s movie math: Take one pregnant woman, add a bunch of shady people, multiply by the natural anxiety that comes with bringing new life into the world, and voila, you’ve got a “Rosemary’s Baby” riff! But while John Lee’s “False Positive” may have seemed — at least initially, thanks to some well-made marketing materials — like some sort of millennial version of the classic horror effort, it doesn’t work on its own merits, let alone as a take on the 1968 feature. While the inevitable comparisons don’t help matters — and really, films about women who are pregnant and scared don’t need to automatically be compared to Roman Polanski’s film, certainly not anymore — its own faults are obvious even without the snappy parallels.