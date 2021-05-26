False Positive
Every few years a horror film comes along to plumb the depths of the actual Hell that is pregnancy and childbirth. Following a string of fun recent highlights like Prevenge, Antibirth, and Hell Baby comes the latest Rosemary's Baby riff: False Positive. Premiering exclusively on Hulu next month, A24's darkly comedic horror flick stars Broad City's Ilana Glazer as a woman of the "just trying to have it all" variety, who becomes pregnant after seeing a renowned fertility doctor—a seemingly very campy Pierce Brosnan, based on this trailer: