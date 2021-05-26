Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

False Positive

By Britt Hayes
A.V. Club
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEvery few years a horror film comes along to plumb the depths of the actual Hell that is pregnancy and childbirth. Following a string of fun recent highlights like Prevenge, Antibirth, and Hell Baby comes the latest Rosemary’s Baby riff: False Positive. Premiering exclusively on Hulu next month, A24's darkly comedic horror flick stars Broad City’s Ilana Glazer as a woman of the “just trying to have it all” variety, who becomes pregnant after seeing a renowned fertility doctor—a seemingly very campy Pierce Brosnan, based on this trailer:

film.avclub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Mol
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Positive#Antibirth#Hell Baby#A24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘False Positive’ Review: Ilana Glazer’s Pregnancy Thriller Isn’t a Bad ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Riff, It’s Worse

It’s movie math: Take one pregnant woman, add a bunch of shady people, multiply by the natural anxiety that comes with bringing new life into the world, and voila, you’ve got a “Rosemary’s Baby” riff! But while John Lee’s “False Positive” may have seemed — at least initially, thanks to some well-made marketing materials — like some sort of millennial version of the classic horror effort, it doesn’t work on its own merits, let alone as a take on the 1968 feature. While the inevitable comparisons don’t help matters — and really, films about women who are pregnant and scared don’t need to automatically be compared to Roman Polanski’s film, certainly not anymore — its own faults are obvious even without the snappy parallels.
Moviesimdb.com

‘False Positive’ Film Review: Ilana Glazer Thriller Holds a Scalpel to the Idea of ‘Mommy Brain’

John Lee’s socially perceptive horror thriller “False Positive” begins near the end of the story — with Ilana Glazer bloodied but unbowed — so it’s no spoiler to say that things go very wrong very fast. But Lee quickly rewinds to seemingly simpler times, when Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) are hoping to have a baby. After two years of trying, Lucy agrees to an appointment with Adrian’s former med-school professor, acclaimed reproductive endocrinologist John Hindle (Pierce Brosnan).
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

[Tribeca Review] A24’s ‘False Positive’ Is a Genre-Bending Conversation Starter

Rosemary’s Baby effectively tackled the horrors of pregnancy and established its tropes so well that it’s difficult to avoid drawing comparisons in subsequent horror movies centered around the subject. The premise and initial establishing sequences suggest that False Positive would offer another modernized retelling of sorts, right down to the isolating mistrust. Yet co-writers John Lee and Ilana Glazer take a hard left turn into something else so provocative, abstract, and ambitious that it’s destined to become a conversation starter.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘False Positive’: Ilana Glazer Tackles The Birth Industrial Complex In Satirical Gaslighting Pregnancy Horror [Tribeca Review]

Given the amount of nervousness, fear, and uncertainty many women face with the unpredictability of pregnancy—not to mention the strange-to-reckon-with fact that a small, separate being in a liquid sack is slowly incubating inside you—it’s a wonder there aren’t dozens of horror pregnancy films conceived every year. Ilana Glazer’s riff on this genre, “False Positive,” from A24 and Hulu, is born from the emotional turmoil that often accompanies pregnancy. Exacerbate that turmoil with the stress that accompanies high-risk conception, and you have a very potent concoction of prenatal anxiety.
MoviesFANGORIA

Tribeca ’21 Exclusive: Director John Lee On The Birth Of FALSE POSITIVE

Over the course of a two-decade career in television, writer/director/producer John Lee has been responsible of some of the medium’s most confrontational, outrageous shows, particularly the cult favorite Wonder Showzen. The dark side he comedically explored in those programs now finds full horrific flower in the movie False Positive, which premieres tonight at the Tribeca Film Festival ahead of its exclusive release on Hulu June 25.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Movie review: It's time for Rosemary's revenge in 'False Positive'

Actress and writer Ilana Glazer is best known for her bubbly, absurdist comedic work, especially on her dearly departed Comedy Central show, “Broad City.” But for her first leading film role and feature screenwriting debut, Glazer takes a hard left. “False Positive,” co-written by Glazer and “Broad City” director John Lee, and directed by Lee, is a pregnancy horror film that may as well be called “Rosemary’s Revenge,” in its similarities (and notable differences) to “Rosemary’s Baby.”
CelebritiesDecider

‘False Positive’ Exclusive Clip: Ilana Glazer Checks Into the World’s Creepiest Fertility Clinic

As beautiful and miraculous and fulfilling as pregnancy can be, it can also be completely terrifying. I’m assuming. Comedian Ilana Glazer—best known as one half of the Abbi-and-Ilana comedy duo on Comedy Central’s Broad City—plays on those anxieties in her upcoming dreamy A24 horror film, False Positive, which is set to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday and will begin streaming on Hulu on June 25.
Women's HealthCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Maternity thriller ‘False Positive’ pregnant with too many ideas

There's a creepy but not entirely clear message at the center of "False Positive," a pregnancy thriller that maybe has too much on its mind. Director John Lee, who co-wrote the screenplay with star Ilana Glazer (they worked on Comedy Central's outrageously funny "Broad City" together) have something to say about the fears and anxieties of carrying a child. But what, exactly? "False Positive" creates a moody atmosphere but is never sure what to do with it, and by the end things never quite come to term.
Photographybloody-disgusting.com

New Artwork for Hulu’s ‘False Positive’ Birthed Alongside Tons of New Images

A24‘s Rosemary’s Baby-inspired thriller False Positive (read Meagan Navarro’s review out of Tribeca) is being delivered to Hulu subscribers on June 25, directed by John Lee (“Wonder Showzen”) and co-written by Lee and Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”). Glazer also stars alongside Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, Pierce Brosnan and Justin Theroux.
Moviesramascreen.com

Interview: FALSE POSITIVE Star, Ilana Glazer, Talks Working With Pierce Brosnan

In the anticipation of writer/director John Lee's new movie FALSE POSITIVE which arrives June 25th only on Hulu, I recently had the opportunity to interview the co-writer and lead star of this horror mystery thriller, Ilana Glazer ("Broad City") at the film's virtual press junket. FALSE POSITIVE continues the partnership...
Moviessandiegouniontribune.com

Review: The ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ setup of ‘False Positive’ is chilling, but ending disappoints

Actress and writer Ilana Glazer is best known for her bubbly, absurdist comedic work, especially on her dearly departed Comedy Central show “Broad City.” But for her first leading film role and feature screenwriting debut, Glazer takes a hard left. “False Positive,” co-written by Glazer and director John Lee, is a pregnancy horror film that may as well be called “Rosemary’s Revenge,” in its similarities (and notable differences) to “Rosemary’s Baby.” Following in the footsteps of Jordan Peele, Lee (who directed episodes of “Broad City”) and Glazer swerve from comedy to horror, using the genre as a vehicle for social commentary about modern motherhood, misogyny and manipulation. “False Positive” is Glazer’s “Get Out,” which is a phrase you want to scream at her character, Lucy, over and over again.
MoviesPolygon

Demon Slayer, False Positive, and every other new movie you can stream at home this weekend

This weekend sees the theatrical premiere — not on Netflix, not on HBO Max — of F9, the latest installment in the uproariously acclaimed family drama action series starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. If for whatever reason you’re somehow not amped to venture out to the theaters for this week’s blockbuster du jour, there are still tons of awesome movies available to stream and rent from home this weekend!
Moviestechinvestornews.com

Hulu's 'False Positive' is a vexing horror puzzle you'll be dying to solve

False Positive is an imperfect movie worth watching. Co-written by star Ilana Glazer and director John Lee, the newest horror title from A24 begins with a familiar premise. When hopeful parents-to-be Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) seek the help of charming fertility specialist Dr. John Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), the couple experiences near-instant success — conceiving not one, but three children on their first attempt.
Celebritiesemtproa.xyz

Ilana Glazer on the Terror of the Modern Birth System and ‘False Positive’

Ilana Glazer was trying without much success to think of movies devoted to the experience of conceiving and carrying a child. “There’s not a lot from the pregnant person’s point of view,” Glazer said. She pointed, for example, to “Knocked Up,” the 2007 comedy that starred Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl, but that was told “from the inseminator’s perspective,” she said.
MoviesGreenwichTime

'False Positive': A Breach-Birth Version of Pregnancy Horror

Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby is timeless. This is despite — but also, it’s uncomfortable to admit, because of — our collective reservations about its director. On the subjects of men and women and marriage and sexual violence and gaslighting and the terrifying vulnerabilities of bringing a child into the world, the movie is more than a little onto something. Its multiple proximities to the real lives of the people involved makes it that much harder to stomach. Its understanding of what it’s ultimately about — which isn’t the devil, not really — is hard to sit with because we can’t enforce that gap between art and artist you always hear about in cases like this. It’s a movie that evokes suspicion, even outright dread, and these things only play right into the hand of the movie.