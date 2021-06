The Gallatin Valley can never get enough authentic Mexican restaurants and I can't wait for another one. There has been an appearance near The Cat's Paw of a giant blue bus that will be offering authentic Mexican food and we cannot wait for them to open up. Looks like the bus says Blue Taco Bus and will be in an old school bus. There is no word on when they will open up or where they will be located but they will probably be welcomed with open arms here in the Gallatin Valley.