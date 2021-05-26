Conor McGregor sends a hilariously stern warning to Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor is pulling out all the stops for his upcoming trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this July and it includes trolling “Diamond” six weeks in advance. McGregor, who lost to Poirier via second-round TKO back at UFC 257 this past January, is in desperate need of a win at this point in his career. The Irish superstar has enough money to retires ten times over, but McGregor is still trying to work his way back towards a UFC title and it all starts with his trilogy opposite Poirier. Another loss for McGregor could completely bounce him from the UFC lightweight title picture and force him out of the game whether he likes it or not.