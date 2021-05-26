Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Boston Bruins: You Have to Admit, He Was Good

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Stanley Cup playoffs are in progress and the Boston Bruins are still alive, that can mean only one thing, it’s Tuukka Rask bashing time. The veteran Bruins netminder is an easy target when the Black and Gold lose, but when they win, you don’t hear much about him. Coming off of eliminating the Washington Capitals in five games in the first round, one look at the 34-year-olds stats in those five games shows that he was on top of his game.

causewaycrowd.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevan Miller
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Nic Dowd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Tonight#Stanley Cup#Night Time#The Boston Bruins#Caps#Capital One Arena#Rookie Jeremy Swayman#Gaa#Rebounds#Veteran#Sv#Lead#Percentage#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Sitting out Game 2

Lauzon (hand) won't play in Monday's Game 2 against the Capitals. Lauzon injured his hand blocking a shot in the series opener and will sit out at least one game as a result of the injury. Connor Clifton will sub in on the Bruins' blue line, while Lauzon will shift his focus to healing up for Wednesday's Game 3.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals First Round Preview

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are nearly upon us. One series we will be seeing is the Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals in the first round. The last time the two franchises met, Washington won the series in seven games. That was just one year removed from Boston hoisting the Stanley Cup. Now almost a decade later, the two will face off again. This is the fourth playoff meeting between the two. Washington has won the last two series. The Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals should make for an excellent first-round series.
NHLGamespot

NHL 21 Playoffs Sim Predicts Bruins Win The Cup

The 2021 NHL Playoffs are now underway, and in conjunction with the start of the tournament, EA Sports has released the results of its Playoffs simulation. According to the NHL 21 simulation, the Boston Bruins will hoist the Stanley Cup this year. The Bruins will defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in the finals to claim the title, the prediction said.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Yes, Cliche But The Boston Bruins ‘Kids Are Alright’

Well, if there is anything the meaningless 2-1 loss the Boston Bruins suffered to the Washington Capitals in their regular-season finale Tuesday in the nation’s Capital should tell you, it’s that their first-round series with the Caps that starts Saturday (7:15 PM ET, NBC) at Capital One Arena is going to be a lot closer than the folks in Vegas think.
NHLnumberfire.com

4 NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 5/10/21

Spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. NHL DFS is different from NBA or NFL daily fantasy. Someone can be one of the highest-salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and committing a ton of salary to him can be very costly. Let’s make sure we are going after the right high-salary players when building our lineups tonight.
NHLBoston Herald

All eyes on Tuukka as playoffs begin

Tuukka Rask has owned the Boston Bruins’ net since Tim Thomas decided to go his own way in the summer of 2012. Despite his status as the B’s resident lightning rod, the club has been the better for it. His 306 wins are tops in the organization that has been around for nearly a century, he’s been instrumental in the team making two Stanley Cup finals.
NHLJapers' Rink

Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Bruins Game 2 Game Day

In the face of many outspoken critics, Tom Wilson let his performance on the ice do the talking as he was one of the best Caps, if not THE best, in Game 1. [Rink]. After being out of the playoffs for the last four seasons, Craig Anderson had an opportunity to be an unexpected hero in Game 1 - and he stepped up big time. [Rink]
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins Get Fans Ready For Game 2 Against Capitals With Hype Video

That was the message the Boston Bruins sent out Monday night ahead of their Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. The Bruins dropped Game 1 against Washington in overtime Saturday night, and look to make it a...
NHLNBC Sports

B's hype video for Game 2 vs. Capitals highlights simple message

There's only one thing on the minds of the Boston Bruins players entering Game 2 of their first-round playoff series versus the Washington Capitals on Monday night. The Capitals took a 1-0 series lead with a 3-2 win in overtime of Saturday night's Game 1. A win for the Bruins in the second game at Capital One Arena would tie the series and give the Original Six club the home-ice advantage before it heads to Boston for Game 3 and Game 4 later this week.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Where Bruins Rank On ‘Goaltender Confidence’ List Ahead Of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins should feel pretty secure about their chances of success with Tuukka Rask and Jeremy Swayman tending their goal. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Thursday ranked the Rask-Swayman tandem fourth out of 16 duos ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rask and Swayman will begin the postseason as Boston’s starting and backup goaltender, respectively. Their combined .912 save percentage is fourth among expected playoff tandems, while their 2.39 GAA is third.
NHLNBC Sports

Bruins vs. Capitals live stream: Watch B's try to even series

The Washington Capitals will try to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Boston Bruins when they host the Original Six club at Capital One Arena on Monday night. The Capitals were the better team in Game 1 and deserved to emerge victorious. Washington...
NHLBoston Globe

Bruins are comfortable with 22-year-old Jeremy Swayman as backup playoff goalie

WASHINGTON — Anchorage is roughly 3,925.5 miles from Savonlinna, Finland. That’s as the puck flies, as the old expression goes, in either direction. Now two of those cities’ homeboys, Jeremy Swayman and Tuukka Rask, are about to enter the Stanley Cup playoffs as netminding partners, albeit with Swayman, he of a total 602 minutes of NHL experience, positioned as the 34-year-old Rask’s eager backup/ running mate.
NHLprogramminginsider.com

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs TV and Announcer Schedule

For the 16th consecutive year, NBC Sports presents the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, with all games being shown nationally. NBC Sports will feature roughly 20 game and studio commentators throughout the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NHL Live will feature hosts Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen and analysts Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Anson Carter, Patrick Sharp, Dominic Moore and Mike Babcock.