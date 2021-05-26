Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Experienced defender Mark Hughes leaves Accrington

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjwNk_0aC8fcXh00
Mark Hughes has left Accrington after five years at the club (PA Archive)

Defender Mark Hughes has left Accrington with his contract expiring this summer.

The 34-year-old centre-half moves on having played 246 times for the club across two spells.

He told the club’s official website: “Today I say goodbye to a brilliant football club. I want to thank the club for how they have welcomed both me and my family the past five years.

“I would also thank the supporters for making me feel welcome from day one. The club will always have a place in my heart.

“I have made some great memories at the club. None more so than winning the league in 2017/2018. A night I will truly never forget.

“This has been a really tough decision for me but I think the timing is right for a new challenge.

“I wish the club massive success in the future. It couldn’t be in better hands with a great chairman, superb management staff and fantastic set of players.

“I hope the fans enjoy the return to football after what has been an unusual year.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accrington#Football Club#New Challenge#Club Football#League Football#Leaves#Defender Mark Hughes#Goodbye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Dan Scarr joins Plymouth following Walsall exit

Plymouth have announced the signing of defender Dan Scarr on a two-year deal. Scarr will officially complete his move to the Pilgrims upon the expiry of his contract with Walsall. The 26-year-old featured just short of 100 times over three seasons for the Saddlers but rejected a new contract with...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

“There was a hierarchy - only the top people would sit with Lothar Matthaus” - Mark Hughes reveals what it was like to join the Bayern Munich dressing room

The list of big characters to have played football alongside Mark Hughes is almost unparalleled. For club and country, Sparky shared a dressing room with the likes of Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Paul Ince, Peter Schmeichel, Neville Southall, Ruud Gullit and Gazza. Yet in an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo following...
Premier LeagueBBC

Mikel San Jose: Birmingham City defender leaves by mutual consent

Birmingham City have agreed to cancel Mikel San Jose's contract a year early by mutual consent. The 31-year-old former Athletic Bilbao defender/midfielder, who joined Blues on a two-year deal in the summer of 2020, made 28 appearances last season. San Jose said: "This was not an easy decision. Although it...
SoccerYardbarker

Gareth Southgate Fires Back at Roy Keane in Defence of Jordan Henderson

Roy Keane questioned Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson about the inclusion of the former Sunderland player in the England squad before the Romania game on Sunday. The English manager Gareth Southgate has hit back on the former Red Devils manager. “Well, I think firstly we are not distracted by anything. We know...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ex-Tottenham defender Gallas says Kane must leave

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas says the time has come for Harry Kane to leave Tottenham. The North London club were left reeling after media reports in England stated that Kane wants to depart this summer. Manchester City are the club showing the keenest interest in Kane, who...
Soccersportstalk.ie

Sportstalk reflective piece: Deniese talks with former Arsenal, West Ham and Celtic striker John Hartson.

Known as Big Bad John, John Hartson has had an illustrious career. The Welshman was loved for his passion, while at Celtic. Having won 3 League titles with the Hoops, as well as numerous domestic cups, Hartson reflects fondly on his career in Glasgow. “ I always thought there was only one legend at Celtic and that was Henrik Larsson. I am delighted to be considered a legend by the fans. I am very humbled to be honest. I was lucky that I played with many fine players over the years. We won loads of trophies together and my one regret would only have been that my career went very quickly there.” Having scored well over a 100 goals for the club, Hartson was also involved in the club’s run to the Uefa Cup Final in 2003, where they were eventually beaten by Porto. John also won the Player’s Player of the Year award in 2005. The man has done it all.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ex-Liverpool defender Johnstone leaves Feyenoord for Bolton

Bolton have signed Feyenoord defender George Johnston on a three-year deal. The 22-year-old ended last season on loan with Wigan, scoring once in 22 appearances. The former Scotland Under-21 international joined the Dutch side from Liverpool in August 2019 and played four times in the Eredivisie. "Being part of a...
Premier LeagueBBC

West Brom: David Wagner the new frontrunner for manager's job

David Wagner has emerged as the new frontrunner to succeed Sam Allardyce as West Brom manager. The former Huddersfield boss has been out of work since he was sacked by Schalke in September 2020. Wagner, 49, took Huddersfield into the Premier League through the 2017 play-offs, which will appeal to...
Premier Leaguecfbfootball.com

Jon Wordsnop: Chester, York and the brilliance of Benito Carbone

You are currently in a third spell at Chester FC. How are you enjoying being back at the club and how would you describe the club?. A great question. I am really enjoying my time back at Chester FC. I am indeed in my third spell back at the club and each time I have been here I have had a different experience. It has been interesting and I am looking forward to next season because our current season was cut short this year. We have a great group of chaps and a great management duo.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Ian Wright recalls how Patrick Vieira prepared for Roy Keane clashes

Ian Wright has recalled how former Arsenal teammate Patrick Vieira would raise his training levels in preparation for clashes against Roy Keane. The rivalry between Keane and Vieira has gone down in Premier League infamy as one of the fiercest feuds ever seen on the pitch. Punches were thrown, crunching...
SoccerBBC

David Edwards: Bala Town sign former Wales midfielder

Ex-Wales, Wolves, Reading, Luton and Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Edwards has joined Cymru Premier side Bala Town. Edwards, who scored three goals in 43 international appearances, was released by Shrewsbury at the end of the 2020-21 season. The 35-year-old has joined Bala ahead of their campaign in the new Europa...