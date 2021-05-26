Talks to focus on area jail

Garvin County's current sheriff is taking up the mission of his predecessor to look at the possibility of teaming up with a neighbor to establish a more regional jail to be used by both.

Sheriff Jim Mullett is following in the footsteps of his former boss, Larry Rhodes, to begin discussions with McClain County officials on the idea of someday building a jail to be shared by both counties.

In a recent meeting Mullett told Garvin County's commissioners the time is now to start the process of again looking at one big facility for two counties that need to address their own jail situation.

“I think this would be a great idea to work toward in the future,” Mullett said.

“I want to get the ball rolling and start talking with McClain County. I want to start the process by visiting with commissioners in McClain County and you here in Garvin County.”

Just over two years ago it was Rhodes who, just a few months before he would step down from the sheriff's office, determined the construction of a new county jail looked to be a better option than a renovation project planned at that time.

Back then the plan was to expand Garvin County's jail by remodeling the ground floor space in the courthouse's annex.

Rhodes and an architect later concluded the jail expansion in that space was not feasible. The space was instead turned into an updated office area for the sheriff's department, which only recently was completed and opened to the public.

Today Mullett, who served as Rhodes' undersheriff before stepping in as his replacement, said his plans are to continue discussing the regional jail idea with the sheriff and commissioners in McClain County.

“They need a new jail, and here in Garvin County our jail was built in 1974 and we're getting to the point where we need to do something,” he said.

“By teaming up we could save millions of dollars. If we put our heads together and come up with something it could benefit both counties.

“We need to come up with a plan and see if this is even feasible.”

The sheriff estimates a regional jail for the two counties could hold a capacity of 400 inmates, which could help with the incarceration of inmates for immigration and Native American jurisdiction related cases.

Describing it as the early stages of talks, Mullett said the Chickasaw Nation could potentially come in as a partner for the jail proposal.