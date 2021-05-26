Cancel
Mobile, AL

In the Kitchen: Spiced Ribs w/ Sweet Heat Glaze

By Allison Bradley
WALA-TV FOX10
 13 days ago

Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets has a great recipe for Memorial Day grilling or any of your summer cookouts!. Spice Rub: Combine ingredients together in a bowl. Rinse ribs under cool running water. Pat dry. Use a paper towel to pull the thin membrane off the back side of the ribs. Discard. Pour the spice rub on both sides of the ribs, ensuring the whole slab is covered.

www.fox10tv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
