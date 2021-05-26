Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee, NC

Restoring a giant: EBCI partners to resurrect the chestnut tree

By Holly Kays
Smoky Mountain News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRex Mann’s father was the kind of storyteller whose voice would make everyone in the room stop what they were doing, come and listen. “In many of his stories, he’d talk about this special tree, the American chestnut, and what it meant to his people,” Mann told the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Timber and Natural Resources Committee last August. “His voice would be animated, and he would say, ‘The wood of the chestnut was amazing. It lasted forever. It was slow to rot. The chestnut fed our livestock, the game we hunted, and us. We never had any money, so in the fall the whole family would gather chestnuts by the sackful and carry them to the country store, where we swapped them for things we had no money to buy, like shoes for the kids.’

smokymountainnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Cherokee, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Chestnut Blight#Native Species#Peoples State Forest#American#Agriculture And Natural#Tacf Director#Tacf Photo Partnership#Baptist#Wolfetown#Chinese#University Of Maryland#Suny#Hodgkin Lymphoma#Mou#U S Forest Service#West Virginia University#Ebci Orchards#Ebci Secretary#Transgenic Chestnut Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Industry
Related
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Raleigh, NCNew Haven Register

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
AnimalsHuron Daily Tribune

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper...
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Cherokee, NCPosted by
Cherokee Daily

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Cherokee

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cherokee: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 3. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $45.00/Hour $1620/Weekly; 4. In House Marketing Representative - $1500 New Hire Incentive; 5. Bar Manager; 6. Assistant General Manager Restaurant; 7. Telecommunications Technician; 8. Food and Beverage Assistant Manager; 9. High-End Housekeeping/Cleaning; 10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week;
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
EducationThe Mountaineer

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Cherokee, NCSmoky Mountain News

Cherokee scholar awarded honorary WCU doctorate

Cherokee scholar Thomas Belt received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Western Carolina University last week during commencement on Saturday, May 15. Belt, who speaks the western dialect of Cherokee, retired in 2018 as coordinator of WCU’s Cherokee Language Program. His work to preserve and revitalize the Cherokee language and traditional culture has had profound significance, not only for WCU, but the region and nation as well.
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

COMMENTARY: Please continue to take it outside

The Center of Disease Control changed the guidelines on Thursday, May 14 for wearing masks indoors to say that fully vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear masks indoors in most places. Rumors immediately began circulating throughout Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort that rules may change to allow smoking inside the casino once again.
Asheville, NCSylva Herald

Eastern Band to help bring back the American chestnut

Legend has it a squirrel could start in Maine and jump from chestnut tree to chestnut tree all the way to Georgia without touching the ground. A blight from Japan changed that, wiping out the American chestnut as a canopy species in an estimated 8.8 million acres of forest. The...
Cherokee, NCSmoky Mountain News

Cherokee enter partnership to save the chestnut tree

In a mountaintop signing ceremony on Wednesday, April 21, The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and The American Chestnut Foundation entered into a partnership to establish a demonstration orchard for restoration of the American chestnut tree. The effort will use local genetics and collaboration on management requirements for sustaining repopulation...
Cherokee, NCthemaconcountynews.com

Paddling down the Tennessee reveals local history, Cherokee culture

At one time all along both sides of the Tennessee River in Franklin and beyond were thriving Cherokee villages, trade roads, council houses atop ancient mounds, and agricultural fields. Brent and Angela-Faye Martin led an April 25th educational kayaking trip from the Lake Emory Dam to McCoy Bridge in Cowee so that participating paddlers could understand what life may have been like for Cherokee in the 18th and early 19th century, before the Indian Removal.
Cherokee, NCSmoky Mountain News

Cherokee to pursue new casino project

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will pursue a new casino project in partnership with a publicly traded gaming company, following a vote during Tribal Council Thursday, May 6. The resolution, submitted by Principal Chief Richard Sneed, gives little specific information about the project. Dubbed “Project Commonwealth,” it will be...