Lake Junaluska, NC

Inaugural Juneteenth celebration planned

By Hannah McLeod
Smoky Mountain News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 19, the Smoky Mountain District of the United Methodist Church will host a Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Lake Junaluska. “Our mission for the celebration is to worship inclusively, educate our communities on its racial history, initiate critical conversations towards reconciliation, and celebrate African American freedom and culture,” said D’Andre Ash and Dr. Keith Turman, co-chairs of the Smoky Mountain District Justice and Reconciliation Team.

smokymountainnews.com
