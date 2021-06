At intervals of 2-8 years we’re treated to a special floral display in the area around Gothic and the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (RMBL). This is one of those years. That’s how long it is between the mass flowering events of Frasera speciosa, the monument plant, or green gentian. Most of the several species of gentians found here have purple flowers and don’t bloom until August. Frasera has green and white flowers, and is already in bloom. Look for the 4-6 foot tall stalks with lots of white/green flowers on them, now found in all the valleys around the area.