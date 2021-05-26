Cancel
Angier, NC

Deputies call child’s death ‘tragic accident’ after dogs attack, kill 10-month old in NC

By Rosalia Fodera
WIS-TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGIER, N.C. (WRAL) - A 10-month-old baby died on Tuesday night in Johnston County after being attacked by two dogs. The incident happened on Riparian Court in Angier around 8 p.m., WRAL reported. Johnston County deputies arrived to find the father, Scott Winberry, giving aid to his daughter, Malia. Deputies...

www.wistv.com
