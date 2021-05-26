Cancel
Florida Gators 2022 Recruiting Outlook: BUCK/Defensive Ends

By Brandon Carroll
 15 days ago
Photo credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

Since April 17, the date that the NCAA officially announced when the prolonged recruiting dead period would come to an end, June 1 has been circled on the calendar for prospects and coaches alike.

In order to preview what is sure to be a hectic recruiting news cycle, AllGators releases the Florida Gators 2022 recruiting predictive big board for each position of need. After finishing up the offensive side of the football with the offensive line on Tuesday, we will now jump to defense, starting with BUCK/defensive ends.

Overview

In the Florida defense, success starts upfront.

Dating back to the start of Todd Grantham's tenure at the University of Florida, the Gators have heavily depended on wreaking havoc in the opposition's backfield. Coupling unorthodox blitz packages with a plethora of talent and production from the exterior of the defensive line, UF made it difficult for quarterbacks to operate their intended gameplan.

However, faltering as a whole defensively in 2020, players off the edge struggled to create the same pressure as they had in the past, accounting for just 51 percent (18 sacks) of 35 sacks in 2020 compared to 54 percent (26.5 sacks) of 49 in 2019.

Mentioning the discrepancies in the trenches between themselves and Alabama following their SEC Championship loss, head coach Dan Mullen looks to add talent and depth this offseason by working from the outside inward in an effort to rekindle the previous fire brought by the likes of Jonathan Greenard, Jabari Zuniga and Jachai Polite during their time in orange and blue.

Currently, Edison High School (Miami, Fla.) strongside defensive end Francois Nolton is the only defensive player committed to the Gators 2022 class. As a result, Florida will be looking to pair another edge rusher opposite Nolton to ensure opposing quarterbacks become flustered by the pressure yet again.

Enai White

If you're looking to find the possible next great defensive end in college football, look no further than White.

Hailing from the stomping grounds of former Gators legends Kyle Pitts and Sharrif Floyd, Philadelphia (Pa.), White ranks as one of the best weakside defensive end and overall prospects in the nation in 2022.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, White is equipped with a prototypical frame for the BUCK position in Grantham's defense. Playing with desirable speed and length off the edge, the Imhotep Institute product operates with a polished technique in all aspects of the position and a colorful pass-rushing maneuver toolbag.

Accounting for 29 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in 2019 – his last full season played due to the pandemic-riddled 2020 – Florida defensive line coach David Turner extended an offer to White in May 2020 with hopes of intriguing the physically gifted end with his track record of development.

Including Florida in his top eight on May 4, 2021, alongside other elite programs such as Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M, Oregon and Miami, White scheduled his official visit to UF for June 4.

While his acquiring his services sit as a longshot relative to others, White giving the Gators staff the first shot following the dead period allows them to impress a player that would undoubtedly make an immediate impact on anchoring down the trenches.

Cyrus Moss

If there's one region the current Florida staff rarely goes in recruiting, it's the west coast.

However, as a native of Las Vegas (N.V.), Moss looks to be an exception. Attending high school football powerhouse Bishop Gorman, Moss provides the Gaels a towering and versatile figure at the outside linebacker position, standing 6-foot-6, 220 pounds with has experience playing at all three levels of the defense.

Pairing incredible length and instincts, Moss is a highly coveted entity in the class but would need adequate transition time to move to the defensive end spot Florida looks to plug him at.

Being an ultimate chess piece in the Bishop Gorman scheme, Moss showed the flexibility to rush the passer, set the edge against the run or drop back into the flats in zone coverage with maximum efficiency if need be, a trait Grantham has coveted in his BUCKs throughout his time at UF.

Back in mid-April, Moss unveiled his top five schools of Florida, Oregon, Clemson, Notre Dame and Arizona State but is yet to schedule any official visits outside of a trip to Eugene (Ore.) on June 4. Florida will look to get the prospect on campus before his process comes to an end in an attempt to draw him away from the west coast to the southeast.

Dante Anderson

Playing out of Homestead (Fla.) High School, Anderson is an ideal candidate for Florida to pick up an in-state edge rusher to fill a void that Moss and White may leave.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Anderson may not present the bulk many are looking for when scanning the market for pass rushers, but he makes up for it with his impressive length off the edge.

Consistently winning against offensive lineman with quick feet and acceleration off the line, on top of his physical attributes, Anderson shows potential to be groomed for power five-play after a year spent developing.

Breaking out in 2020 despite playing just five games, the Miami (Fla.) native dominated the playing field, accounting for 30 tackles, 9 TFLs, 10 sacks, two pass breakups (both passes deflected at the line of scrimmage by his long arms) and two forced fumbles.

With no official visits scheduled at the moment, the Gators will likely look to bring Anderson in for the second time – taking an unofficial visit to UF just before recruiting shutdown in early 2020 – soon.

Final Thoughts

The Gators have had great success landing edge rushers late in the recruitment process in recent years. Doing so with Princely Umanmielen on signing day for the 2020 class and with Jeremiah "Scooby" Williams in the closing period of the 2021 class, Florida will look to continue their closing hot streak of high-level talent.

However, in a cycle that fails to contain a plentiful lineup where interest for UF is regarded, walking into the finals days of the 2022 cycle with just Nolton is a genuine possibility, with White and Moss looking to be lofty dreams at the moment.

Other possible prospects the Gators are pursuing include J’Mond Tapp and Jihaad Campbell.

With 10 defensive ends occupying spots on the roster, plus the one commit; Florida is in a position where securing just one of the listed above would put the edge rusher's room in a propitious spot.

