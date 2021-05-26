NOC celebrates its 50th season

Nantahala Outdoor Center is open for its 50th season, with new venues, courses and events in 2021. Expanded courses at the NOC Paddling School allow kayakers to learn new skills and experience Southeastern rivers, and the Relia’s Lost Kitchen dinner series — offering five-course meals served with wine, bourbon and beer pairings — kicked off this month with a sold-out Orin Swift Wine Dinner. Whitewater trips have launched on seven rivers and aerial adventures are now underway to high demand.