Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryson City, NC

NOC celebrates its 50th season

By SMN staff
Smoky Mountain News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNantahala Outdoor Center is open for its 50th season, with new venues, courses and events in 2021. Expanded courses at the NOC Paddling School allow kayakers to learn new skills and experience Southeastern rivers, and the Relia’s Lost Kitchen dinner series — offering five-course meals served with wine, bourbon and beer pairings — kicked off this month with a sold-out Orin Swift Wine Dinner. Whitewater trips have launched on seven rivers and aerial adventures are now underway to high demand.

smokymountainnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryson City, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noc#Wine#Beer#Food And Beverage#River#Nantahala Outdoor Center#The Noc Paddling School#Relia#Women S Paddlefest#Noc Events#Dinner#Whitewater Trips#Five Course Meals#Bourbon#Aerial Adventures#Bands#Live Music#Releases#Kitchen#Kayakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Related