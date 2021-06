MAHWAH, N.J. — Ramapo College of New Jersey is pleased to announce its newest graduate programs, a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics (MSAM) and Master of Science in Computer Science (MSCS), effective fall 2022. While each program stands on its own academically, the shared content between these two programs and the existing Master of Science in Data Science (MSDS) has led to the development of an interdisciplinary trio of technology-related graduate programs that are collectively referred to as MDMC*. Each of the above-mentioned programs will be offered through the College’s School of Theoretical and Applied Science.